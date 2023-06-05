Aryna Sabalenka is being criticized by tennis fans for her continued absence from the 2023 French Open press conferences.

Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, Ukrainian players have voiced their unease about competing against opponents from Russia and Belarus.

After a series of tumultuous press conferences, Sabalenka cited her mental well-being as the reason for her decision to excuse herself from media interactions.

Following her third-round win over Kamilla Rakhimova in straight sets (6-2, 6-2), Aryna Sabalenka opted to forego the post-match press conference. The reason for her decision was rooted in the unsettling events that had transpired with a Ukrainian journalist.

The journalist questioned her about her support for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which left her feeling unsafe.

Sabalenka clarified that she had no qualms discussing topics beyond her tennis career on most occasions. However, the incessant inquiries about her political affiliations did not sit well with the Belarusian.

"Yeah, after my match I spoke with the media like I normally do. I know they still expect some questions that are more about the politics and not so much about my tennis," Aryna Sabalenka said.

"For many months now I have answered these questions at tournaments and been very clear in my feelings and my thoughts. These questions do not bother me after my matches. I know that I have to provide answers to the media on things not related to my tennis or my matches, but on Wednesday I did not feel safe in press conference," she added.

Tennis fans took to social media to voice their frustration with Sabalenka who refused to participate in pressers at Roland Garros.

One fan said that the Belarusian's reluctance to engage with the media may stem from feeling embarrassed or angry after facing tough but necessary questions about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"Actually, there may be no safer a place for Sabalenka than the press room at Roland Garros. She is just embarrassed/angry by being asked tough but necessary questions about the war," the fan tweeted.

Another fan voiced their frustration over the apparent double standard in how Naomi Osaka was treated in a similar situation.

While Sabalenka received preferential treatment, Osaka faced backlash and was on the verge of disqualification under similar circumstances.

"Right. She gets a free pass and when Naomi Osaka asked for no press they wanted to disqualify her," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

MattyHogarth @HogarthMatty @stu_fraser I’m sure the media will respond as harshly to this as they did to Naomi right @stu_fraser I’m sure the media will respond as harshly to this as they did to Naomi right 👀

Rik Wallant @Wall_Ant_11899 @stu_fraser Seems very shady - if she was genuinely opposed to the war against Ukraine should wouldn’t need to shy away from press duties. Example - Swiatek. @stu_fraser Seems very shady - if she was genuinely opposed to the war against Ukraine should wouldn’t need to shy away from press duties. Example - Swiatek.

Doris @Dorli_Wi @stu_fraser why is she always getting special treatment? @stu_fraser why is she always getting special treatment?

The Woke Cat @A_Star_xx @stu_fraser 🤔 shame Osaka never had this option when her mental health was suffering during the French open @stu_fraser 🤔 shame Osaka never had this option when her mental health was suffering during the French open

Aryna Sabalenka reaches 2023 French Open quarterfinals

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 French Open

On Sunday, June 4, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Sloane Stephens 7-6(5), 6-4, to book her spot in the French Open quarterfinals for the first time in her career.

During the post-match on-court interview, Sabalenka shared her thoughts on the match and her American opponent. She acknowledged that while it was a good match to play on clay, it was also a tough one.

Sabalenka went on to commend Stephens for putting up a strong fight.

"It's a good match to play on the clay court. It's a good preparation. If you can get through this match, you can get through whatever happens to you, you know. Like, it was a really tough, tough match," she said.

"It was a really tough battle, and that [Stephens] came back from 0-5, and it says a lot that she's a great fighter and that she's not going to give me that win easily."

Aryna Sabalenka will face Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals of the French Open on Tuesday, June 6.

