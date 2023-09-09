Emily Blunt, Tom Brady, Rami Malek, Charlize Theron, Jimmy Butler and other celebrities attend US Open men's SF ft. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz's semifinal outings at the 2023 US Open on Friday (September 8) attracted quite a star-studded presence.

Emily Blunt, Tom Brady, John Krasinski, Rami Malek, Charlize Theron, Jimmy Butler, among other celebrities, enamored viewers with their presence during the men's semifinal matches at Flushing Meadows.

Emily Blunt, her husband John Krasinski and their daughter were spotted enjoying Novak Djokovic's match against the fast-rising Ben Shelton. Blunt, in particular, looked beautiful as she donned a floral dress during the evening session at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Charlize Theron, meanwhile, captivated hearts with her appearance at the semifinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. She blew kisses to viewers before breaking into a luscious smile on the big screen.

Jimmy Butler, meanwhile, made yet another appearance at the US Open on Friday and received a warm welcome from the fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The five-time NBA All-Star even cheekily showed off a "Jimmy's Back" placard during the night session.

The likes of Tom Brady, Jared Leto, Kevin Durant and Rami Malek were also present at the stadium. While the former three put on their best poker face, Oscar-winner Malek was visibly enjoying the semifinal action at the New York Major.

Tennis royalty like Andy Roddick and Tracy Austin were also present at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev to resume their rivalry in the US Open 2023 final

Daniil Medvedev beat Novak Djokovic to win his maiden Major title at the 2021 US Open

Novak Djokovic will be bidding to win his 24th Major title when he takes on Daniil Medvedev in the championship match at Flushing Meadows on Sunday. The Serb has been in respectable form at this year's New York Slam. He made light work of the unseeded Ben Shelton, beating him 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) earlier on Friday (September 8).

The 36-year-old will face familiar foe Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash in New York. The World No. 3, for his part, overcame top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz against all odds during their last-four encounter later during the day. The Russian defeated the young Spaniard 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the final.

The championship match on Sunday will mark the 15th time that Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev have faced off on the ATP tour. While the Serb leads his younger rival by a margin of 9-5 in their head-to-head meetings, it was the Russian who came out on top in their last Grand Slam match at the 2021 US Open final.

