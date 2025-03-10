"Emma Navarro and?" "Manifesting Iga Swiatek-Zheng Qinwen friendship" - Fans speculate as Chinese expresses interest in befriending 2 people in tennis

Zheng Qinwen recently expressed interest in befriending two people within the tennis community. Zheng's remarks prompted tennis fans to speculate as to who these two individuals might be

Zheng is competing in the 2025 BNP Paribas Open and has advanced to the fourth round. Recently, it was reported that the former World No. 5 expressed interest in forming friendships with two individuals within the tennis world.

Zheng Qinwen mentioned that she has not yet had the opportunity to talk with the two people.

"Actually, there are two people in the tennis community whom I really want to befriend. But I haven’t taken that step yet. I’ll talk about it once I do," she said

These statements from the Chinese drew a range of reactions from tennis fans, leading them to speculate about the identities of the players she hopes to "befriend"

One fan suggested that Zheng Qinwen may be interested in befriending Emma Navarro, a player who has previously criticized her "cut-throat" approach to the game, stating that she doesn't have "respect" for Zheng

"[Emma] Navarro and ?" a fan posted.

Another fan expressed that they are "manifesting" for a friendship between Zheng Qinwen and Iga Swiatek.

"Manifesting iga [Swiatek] qinny friendship," a fan wrote.

"Can't find the vid for the life of me but she was asked who she'd like to play poker with and she said rybakina and raducanu. It's obviously them," a fan posted.

"Now i need to know who are these 2 people," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions :

"One of them’s got to be miss “she’s very beautiful” [Elena] Rybakina right," a fan posted.

"Iga [Swiatek] and ... ?" a fan wrote.

"I’m guessing [Coco] gauff and [Daria] Kasatkina," a fan posted.

Zheng Qinwen, Iga Swiatek, & Emma Navarro are currently competing at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells

Zheng Qinwen at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Zheng Qinwen, Iga Swiatek, and Emma Navarro are currently competing at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, whose matches are being held on the outdoor hardcourts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. All three players are seeded in the competition and kicked off their campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

Zheng is seeded eighth at the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament in California and she started her campaign with a strong victory over Victoria Azarenka, winning 6-3, 6-4. She then triumphed over Lulu Sun 6-4, 7-5 in the third round to advance to the fourth where she will go up against 18th seed Marta Kostyuk.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek is seeded second at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open and she began her title defense with a dominant 6-2, 6-0 win over Caroline Garcia. She then went on to triumph over Dayana Yastremska 6-0, 6-2 in the third round and will next face 15th seed Karolina Muchova in the fourth round.

Emma Navarro is seeded 10th at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in California and she emerged victorious against Sorana Cirstea with a score of 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(3) in the second round. She will next take on 19th seed Donna Vekic in the third round. The winner of this match will face either 28th seed Elise Mertens or fifth seed Madison Keys in the fourth round.

