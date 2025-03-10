Emma Navarro channels her inner supermodel in Justin Bieber's $20,000,000-worth wife Hailey's brand new FILA merch

Emma Navarro flaunted the new merch by Seoul-based athleisure label FILA made in collaboration with pop star Justin Bieber's Hailey Bieber. The FILA X HAILEY collection was recently released on 6th March 2025.

The supermodel claimed that the merch came to life after two years of hard work. The collection is said to be aimed at new moms who are embracing the fast life in style. The $20,000,000-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) star took to Instagram to announce the news via a post on February 25, 2025.

The American tennis star is a brand ambassador for FILA and has been in partnership with them since she started touring in 2023. She took to her Instagram stories to share images of her from the BNP Paribas Open's fan interaction and signing event, donning some pieces from the collection. She also tagged the brand and Hailey Beiber on the story as she channeled her inner supermodel.

Emma Navarro's story - Source: via @emma_navarro48 on Instagram

Navarro started her career at the University of Virginia and went on to win the NCAA championships in 2021. The 23-year-old billionaire heiress is currently competing in Indian Wells and has entered the tournament as the tenth seed.

Emma Navarro freshly conquered the WTA 500 tournament - Merida Open and will be one of the top contenders to watch out for this season.

Emma Navarro en route to redeem her 2025 season after win at Mexico

Emma Navarro at the Dubai Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Emma Navarro, who rose to fame after defeating the US Open 2023 champion Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the US Open 2024, recently won the Merida Open in Mexico. She defeated Colombian Emiliana Arango in straight double bagels to lift the trophy.

She started her season with Brisbane International, where she lost in the first round itself. She played the Adelaide International followed by the Australian Open, where she lost in the quarterfinals even after putting up great performances. Her Middle East stint at Doha and Dubai was also quite unsuccessful, with back-to-back disappointments in the early stages of the tournament.

However, after her success in Mexico, which led her to her second WTA title win, she brought a positive mindset to the WTA 1000 event, the BNP Paribas Open 2025. She has already settled her score with Romania's Sorana Cîrstea, who defeated her in Dubai, and has moved on to the Round of 32 in Indian Wells.

She will be facing Donna Vekic in her next match in the tournament.

