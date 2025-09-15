"Emma Navarro looks like she’s on her way to a crypto conference" - Fans call out Team USA for being 'dressed for a funeral' during BJK Cup party

Emma Navarro, Taylor Townsend, and the rest of Team USA recently attended the BJK Cup finals player party. The tennis stars all dressed casually in black for the occasion, and many fans were quick to call out their sombre looks.

The 2025 BJK Cup finals is scheduled to take place in Shenzhen between September 16 and 21. Despite being the most decorated team at the competition, USA is currently suffering from an eight-year long title drought at the event. This time around, American women, led by captain Lindsay Davenport will be eager to rewrite this statistic.

As the team gears up for the competition, Emma Navarro, Taylor Townsend, Hailey Baptiste and more recently arrived at the BJK Cup finals players party. Reacting to their outfits for the occasion, one fan on Reddit called out Navarro’s look, writing,

“Navarro looks she’s on her way to crypto conference lmao.

Another poked fun at Team USA's sombre outfits, writing,

“China looks ready for the math olympiad, Japan doing flight attendant auditions, USA dressed for a funeral, Italy off to Davos business forum, Spain forming a choir, and Ukraine/Kazakhstan didn’t even get the memo.”

Here is how other fans reacted to Emma Navarro and Team USA’s fits for the BJK Cup finals players party:

“Spain, UK, Italy, China and Japan teams in same outfits. Kazakhstan, Ukraine and USA teams - we are going to experiment or we don't have budget for team outfits or we don't care or we are not limiting our players in their choice/taste for pre-tournament party,” one fan wrote.

“When it comes to dressing up, US are beyond redemption. I'm sorry. Also Caterina Grant is affected, but by hanging out with other Italians, she can be saved," a nother added .

“What a depressing color palette,” one Reddit user commented.

Emma Navarro and Team USA scheduled to kick of BJK Cup campaign against Kazakhstan

Townsend at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals (Image Source: Getty)

Over the years, Team USA has enjoyed an incredible amount of success at the BJK Cup. The team won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1963, when it was called the Federation Cup. Since then, they've gone on to repeat the feat 18 times, including seven back-to-back wins between 1976 and 1982.

However, Team USA has lifted the trophy only once in the last 25 years and are currently in the middle of an eight-year title drought.

As Team USA prepares to end this drought, they will be taking on Team Kazakhstan for their quarterfinals encounter on Thursday, September 18. Team USA will include Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro, Hailey Baptiste, Taylor Townsend, McCartney Kessler, while the likes of Elina Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva represent Kazakhstan.

