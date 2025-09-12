Emma Navarro's billionaire dad Ben-invested major US tennis tournament issues statement after associate's controversial take on Charlie Kirk murder

The murder of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk is having a ripple effect on the world of tennis. The Cincinnati Open, a tournament owned by tennis pro Emma Navarro's billionaire father Ben Navarro, found itself in the midst of a controversy. The tournament found itself in hot waters after a vendor associated with them made an offensive remark about Kirk's killing.

Kirk had just commenced his "American Comeback" tour and was at a college event in Utah for the same, when he was shot dead on Wednesday, September 10. He had gained considerable influence over the years with his brand of political debate, further amplifying right-wing commentary amongst the youth.

The Cincinnati Open organizers entered into a contract with Lucius Q, a well-known local restaurant, to serve food during the tournament starting from this year. One of the co-owners of the restaurant, Aaron Sharpe, made an insensitive comment about Kirk on a Facebook post of a user commemorating his death.

"Good riddance. What a piece of s---," Sharpe wrote.

Even though his comment was later deleted, another user had a screenshot of the same, which went viral on social media. Once the Cincinnati Open organizers got wind of Sharpe's comments, they quickly denounced the same. They stated neither do they subscribe to his views nor do they reflect how they feel about the situation.

"We are aware of comments made by a contractor who has previously worked at the Cincinnati Open. These comments do not reflect the values or principles of our organization, nor do we condone threatening or hateful speech of any kind," Cincinnati Open organizers on X.

Lucius Q's business took a hit due to Sharpe's comment, with many people bombarding them with negative reviews. They severed ties with him but paid a heavy price. They were also contracted to serve food at the TQL Stadium, the home ground of FC Cincinnati, and are no longer permitted to do so in light of Sharpe's comment.

The Cincinnati Open organizers haven't taken such a step just yet. The murder of Kirk has polarized the country, broadening the already present divide. A few tennis players also mourned his passing.

John Isner, Martina Navratilova among the tennis players to react to Charlie Kirk's murder

John Isner at the US Open 2023. (Photo: Getty)

John Isner had a visceral reaction to Charlie Kirk's murder. He paid a tribute to the conservative commentator on social media but not before deriding those who aren't upset about the situation.

"If you’re not sick to your stomach with what happened in Utah today then you’re seriously f****d in the head. Charlie spoke truth. His platform was about having civil conversations with those he didn’t agree with. For that, he was shot dead. 31 years old. Two young kids. Follower of Christ and Husband. RIP Charlie," Isner wrote.

Martina Navratilova also reacted to Kirk's murder. Even though she didn't agree with many of his views, she still expressed her sadness about his death, stating political violence isn't something she's okay with.

"Political violence is never ok. This is an abhorrent act from an abhorrent individual. It is a sad day in many ways as this kind of stuff is way too common…" Navratilova said.

Aside from tennis, athletes from other sports also spoke up about Kirk. President Donald Trump also ordered the American flag to be flown at half-mast to honor Kirk.

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More