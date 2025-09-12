  • home icon
  Martina Navratilova blames Donald Trump for Charlie Kirk's death amid rising 'level of political violence' in USA

Martina Navratilova blames Donald Trump for Charlie Kirk's death amid rising 'level of political violence' in USA

By Stuti Dutta
Published Sep 12, 2025 07:37 GMT
US President Donald Trump(left) and Martina Navratilova(right). Images:Getty
US President Donald Trump(left) and Martina Navratilova(right). Images:Getty

Martina Navratilova blamed President Donald Trump for fuelling political violence in the US that she believes led to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The Trump loyalist and gun rights advocate was shot in broad daylight during a live debate at the Utah Valley University campus on September 10.

Despite being a fierce Trump critic, Navratilova kept political differences aside to condemn the act on X yesterday. However, she later expressed her displeasure at the way the Trump administration handled the tragic loss and the war-like political atmosphere that it created.

On September 12, an X user posted his views with a video that compiled moments from President Trump's speeches where he makes gestures and sounds to indicate a firing gun.

"Bing, and it goes quickly right? It's called - you're dead," Trump said in one of the edits from his speeches in the clip.

The clip was captioned:

"If anyone is to blame for the level of political violence we see in America today — it’s this motherf***er."

Navratilova reacted to the post and agreed with the X user's view.

"Hmm. Yup," she wrote.
The assassin is still at large and is being hunted by the FBI and ATF teams.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion has been critiquing every decision and action taken by the US President since he took office. She often voices her opinion on political issues and recently spoke of the incoveniences caused to the public due to Trump's US Open men's singles final visit.

Martina Navratilova shared her views on Donald Trump's US Open visit that left fans in waiting and called to show 'censored' reaction by the President

Martina Navratilova at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Image: Getty
Martina Navratilova at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Image: Getty elebrities Attend The 2025 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 4 - Source: Getty

The US Open concluded with Carlos Alcaraz taking the men's single's trophy home and Jannik Sinner, the runner up's plate on Sunday, September 7. US President Donald Trump graced the occassion and watched of one of the fiercest rivalry in tennis today unfold on-court.

However, Martina Navratilova was concerned over the effect that the added security and protocol had over fans in attendance. The tournament officials announced that the match would be delayed leaving fans stranded outside the gates of Flushing Meadows.

Additionally, as per an excerpt from an email sent by the USTA shared by journalist Ben Rothenberg on X, broadcaster were advised to be discreet about showing crowd reactions to the President's appearance that may include protests. Martina Navratilova had reacted to Rothenberg's post by refusing to acknowledge the USTA's request.

However, nothing took away from Carlos Alcaraz's stellar performance that took his Grand Slam title tally to 6 and reinstated him as World No. 1.

Stuti Dutta

Stuti Dutta

Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.

As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'

Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance!

Edited by Stuti Dutta
