Martina Navratilova blames Donald Trump for Charlie Kirk's death amid rising 'level of political violence' in USA

Martina Navratilova blamed President Donald Trump for fuelling political violence in the US that she believes led to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The Trump loyalist and gun rights advocate was shot in broad daylight during a live debate at the Utah Valley University campus on September 10.Despite being a fierce Trump critic, Navratilova kept political differences aside to condemn the act on X yesterday. However, she later expressed her displeasure at the way the Trump administration handled the tragic loss and the war-like political atmosphere that it created.On September 12, an X user posted his views with a video that compiled moments from President Trump's speeches where he makes gestures and sounds to indicate a firing gun.&quot;Bing, and it goes quickly right? It's called - you're dead,&quot; Trump said in one of the edits from his speeches in the clip.The clip was captioned:&quot;If anyone is to blame for the level of political violence we see in America today — it’s this motherf***er.&quot;Navratilova reacted to the post and agreed with the X user's view.&quot;Hmm. Yup,&quot; she wrote.The assassin is still at large and is being hunted by the FBI and ATF teams.The 18-time Grand Slam champion has been critiquing every decision and action taken by the US President since he took office. She often voices her opinion on political issues and recently spoke of the incoveniences caused to the public due to Trump's US Open men's singles final visit.Martina Navratilova shared her views on Donald Trump's US Open visit that left fans in waiting and called to show 'censored' reaction by the PresidentMartina Navratilova at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Image: Getty elebrities Attend The 2025 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 4 - Source: GettyThe US Open concluded with Carlos Alcaraz taking the men's single's trophy home and Jannik Sinner, the runner up's plate on Sunday, September 7. US President Donald Trump graced the occassion and watched of one of the fiercest rivalry in tennis today unfold on-court.However, Martina Navratilova was concerned over the effect that the added security and protocol had over fans in attendance. The tournament officials announced that the match would be delayed leaving fans stranded outside the gates of Flushing Meadows.Additionally, as per an excerpt from an email sent by the USTA shared by journalist Ben Rothenberg on X, broadcaster were advised to be discreet about showing crowd reactions to the President's appearance that may include protests. Martina Navratilova had reacted to Rothenberg's post by refusing to acknowledge the USTA's request.However, nothing took away from Carlos Alcaraz's stellar performance that took his Grand Slam title tally to 6 and reinstated him as World No. 1.