Emma Navarro's billionaire father Ben gives her a sweet kiss as pair take the court together in Charleston

Emma Navarro shared a heartwarming moment with her father Ben as they spent time on-court at the Charleston Open. The WTA 500 event is owned by Ben as he acquired Charleston Tennis LLC, the owners of the event.

Navarro shared a photo dump of her training at the Charleston Open ahead of opening her campaign against Hailey Baptiste. She was all smiles in her training pictures, but one particular image that stood out was with her father.

Ben gave Emma a sweet kiss on her head as the father-daughter duo seemed to be enjoying their time on the court.

(Image with her father Ben on the sixth slide)

Ben Navarro is one of the richest businessmen in the USA. He is the founder and CEO of the Sherman Financial Group and is also the owner of the Charleston Open, a tennis club in South Carolina. His Beemok Sports owns the rights to the Cincinnati Open.

The 2025 Charleston Open was expected to be the first time Emma played at her home event as a Top 10 player. She has achieved great heights in the past year, breaking into the WTA Top 10 and cementing her place with deep runs at prestigious events, however, her recent run of form saw her drop to World No. 11.

Emma Navarro opens up on her newfound popularity ahead of Charleston Open 2025

Emma Navarro at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

In an interview with the Credit One Charleston Open ahead of her campaign opener at the event, Emma Navarro opened up about how her home event feels. She said it was "unnatural" that so many people she does not know would recognize her.

"More people recognize me, for sure, especially in Charleston... But I’ve learned to just embrace that part of it. It’s a little bit unnatural having a bunch of people know who you are, and you don’t know who they are," Emma Navarro said.

"That line can get blurry a little bit. People think they know you a little more than they do. That’s been something that I’ve had to kind of get used to," she added.

The 23-year-old also thanked the people around her for keeping her grounded even after the fame she has achieved.

"I’m really lucky to have people that are very grounding for me around me. They make me feel like ‘regular Emma’, I guess," she said.

Currently ranked World No. 11, Navarro holds an 11-7 record this season. Her best result came at the WTA 500 event in Merida, Mexico, where she won the title.

Up next for Navarro is a second-round clash against compatriot Hailey Baptiste at the Charleston Open on Wednesday, April 2. As the fourth seed, Navarro received a bye in the first round while Baptiste defeated Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-4.

