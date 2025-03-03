"Only billionaire we love and cherish" - Fans react to Emma Navarro's "embarrassing" demolition of qualifier in Merida Open final

Emma Navarro recently won her second WTA Tour-level title at the 2025 Merida Open. However, Navarro's victory in the final of the WTA 500 event stood out because of the incredibly one-sided scoreline; a 6-0, 6-0 demolition of qualifier Emiliana Arango from Colombia. Unsurprisingly, several tennis fans reacted to the clinically ruthless way in which Navarro went about things against Arango.

Navarro and Arango clashed for the 2025 Merida Open final on Sunday, March 2. While the American was solid on her own serve, she also produced a fine return game throughout the contest. The top seed engineered ten break point opportunities and converted six of them, putting an end to the contest in just 55 minutes. Meanwhile, Arango failed to set up any break point chances at all.

It didn't take long for fans on X (formerly Twitter) to pour in with a myriad of reactions to Emma Navarro's devastating display. One fan even wondered how long it would take for the match to finish had it been played under the controversial ideas for tennis recently voiced by Spanish soccer icon Gerard Pique.

"The only billionaire we love and cherish," a fan wrote, referring to Navarro's financial status as the daughter of Ben Navarro, a billionaire.

"Oh this is embarrassing," commented another.

"I wonder how long this blink-and-you-will-miss-it 55 minute match would have lasted with Gerard Pique’s recommendations (no second serve and no AD-Deuce games)," another chimed in.

Here are some more reactions to Navarro's Merida Open final rout of Arango:

"Women are so damn mean. Can’t even give the poor qualifier a game 😭," wrote one fan.

"Oweeee! I knew that was gonna be a blowout but didn’t expect this! Goodness," another added.

"Respect to her but jeez this turned into a WTA250 fast," yet another fan weighed in.

In the immediate aftermath of the trophy presentation ceremony, Navarro did a little jig with her father, billionaire Ben Navarro, who founded Sherman Financial Group and serves as its CEO.

The American became only the fifth player since 2000 to achieve a 6-0, 6-0 victory in a WTA Tour-level final.

Emma Navarro follows in Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek's footsteps with Merida Open title triumph

Emma Navarro at the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

The 2025 Merida Open final featuring champion Emma Navarro marked the fifth time after the year 2000 that a 6-0, 6-0 scoreline was produced in a final at a WTA Tour-level event. The first player to get the ball rolling was Marion Bartoli at the 2006 edition of the now-discontinued Tournoi de Quebec against Olga Puchkova.

Then came the 2013 Sydney International, another currently-defunct tournament, where Agnieszka Radwanska blew away Dominika Cibulkova in the final. Simona Halep repeated the feat at the 2016 Bucharest Open against Anastasija Sevastova.

The last person to register a 6-0, 6-0 win in a WTA Tour-level final before Navarro was current WTA No. 2 Iga Swiatek at the 2021 Italian Open. On that occasion, the Pole triumphed against Karolina Pliskova.

