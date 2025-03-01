Boris Becker & Coco Gauff's ex-coach call out $80M-worth soccer star Gerard Pique over his proposed changes to tennis

Boris Becker and Brad Gilbert, who has coached the likes of Coco Gauff and Andre Agassi, have shared their thoughts on former Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique's proposed changes to tennis. Becker and Gilbert objected to Pique suggesting that his ideas would make the sport more entertaining for fans.

Ad

In a recent conversation with former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas on the Bajo los Palos (Between the Posts) podcast, Gerard Pique, who is worth $80 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, criticized several aspects of tennis, including two serves, lengthy games, and advantage points, and proposed alternatives he felt spectators would prefer.

"Why are there two serves? That's another 30 seconds making the ball bounce. People want to see the point. People don't want to see a 5-minute game that stays indefinitely at 40-40, advantage, etc. Let's set a decisive point," he said.

Ad

Trending

However, his suggestions were met with backlash from tennis fans, with many arguing that the Spaniard's take was "horrible" and not aligned with what viewers actually wanted.

Boris Becker has also weighed in, asserting that the former soccer star should have no say in discussions about the future of tennis.

"A very good footballer shouldn’t be discussing the future of tennis 🎾 ( with all respect @3gerardpique," Becker posted on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brad Gilbert expressed his agreement with Becker's stance.

"Totally 💯 agree with you BB, like 👍 making soccer ⚽️🥅 changes," Gilbert commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Boris Becker and Brad Gilbert often echo one another's opinions on social media. The German previously also shared a positive verdict on Gilbert's partnership with Coco Gauff after they parted ways.

Boris Becker shared his thoughts on Coco Gauff and Brad Gilbert's coaching split

Boris Becker - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff joined forces with Brad Gilbert after her first-round exit at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Their partnership immediately proved successful, as the 20-year-old soon won her maiden WTA 500 and WTA 1000 titles, followed by her first Major crown at the US Open.

Ad

However, the American parted ways with Gilbert after she crashed out of the 2024 edition of New York Major in the fourth round, following a season of subpar results.

Although Brad Gilbert faced harsh criticism from fans after Coco Gauff's disappointing campaign, Boris Becker applauded Gilbert for their "great partnership."

"It was a great partnership while it lasted ! Well done BG and continued success for Coco !" he wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

In other news, Becker recently sent a thoughtful message to Gilbert after he shared an update on his cancer diagnosis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback