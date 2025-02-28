"Gerard Pique doesn't know jacks**t", "Imbecile who ruined Davis Cup" - Fans slam Spanish soccer star over 'horrible take' on tennis

Spanish former soccer icon Gerard Pique recently suggested some radical changes to tennis. Pique claimed that the changes, if enforced, would make the racket sport more entertaining to consume for audiences. However, most tennis fans rejected Pique's ideas outright, and some even brought up his role in controversially changing the format of the Davis Cup.

Pique recently featured as a guest on former Spanish soccer goalkeeping legend Iker Casillas' podcast, Bajo los Palos (Between the Posts). During his conversation with Casillas, Pique criticized several aspects of tennis and suggested changes to them.

"Why do you serve twice in tennis? It's 30 extra seconds of a guy bouncing the ball. People don't want to see that. Why all the deuce-advantage, deuce-advantage in a five-minute game? Let's put in the golden ball. Tennis needs to evolve to adapt to the current speed and attract those young people who are tempted to watch a lot of other things like HBO or Netflix," Pique said. (translated from Spanish)

The majority of tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) was infuriated by Gerard Pique's ideas, and they wasted little time on airing their thoughts on the soccer icon's suggestions. One fan brought up the controversial changes made to the format of the Davis Cup by Pique in collaboration with the International Tennis Federation (ITF). The international men's team tennis event has been played under the revamped format from 2019.

"Football m**rs talking about tennis una, he doesn't know jacks**t about what people "want to see"," a fan wrote.

"Gerard Pique is an imbecile who ruined the legendary Davis Cup, collapsed from a marketing angle in tennis, and is still able to spout such absurd things. It's not even funny anymore - it has turned into sadness. Stay away from tennis Spaniards!" commented another.

"I respect all opinions, but what Piqué wants is not tennis. Second serves, like advantages, are part of the essence of this sport. Eliminate 5-set matches in Grand Slams, eliminate advantages, eliminate second serves...what will be next? Leave tennis as it is," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more reactions to Pique's radical ideas for tennis from the fans themselves:

"Someone please get this m*er out of tennis importance His ideas are awful," wrote one fan.

"Horrible take from a well known cheater," another added.

"If we changed the rules, the womens matches may move from 1 hr to 20 or 30 mins. The tickets would not be worth it," opined one.

"This guy is an idiot. He stinks for tennis," yet another fan weighed in.

In 2023, Gerard Pique came under fire from a former tennis pro after the Spaniard's exchange with Stan Wawrinka on issues surrounding the Davis Cup.

"Shut the f**k up" - Former ATP star lashed out at Gerard Pique in 2023 after Stan Wawrinka exchange

Stan Wawrinka in action (Source: Getty)

In September 2023, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka sarcastically thanked Gerard Pique over the revamped Davis Cup format. Wawrinka's sarcasm stemmed from subpar attendance at a Davis Cup tie between France and Switzerland in Manchester. By this point in time, the Gerard Pique-led Kosmos Group's collaboration with the ITF had ended.

However, Pique responded to Wawrinka, suggesting that attendance at Davis Cup matches was much better during the days of Kosmos Group and ITF's collaboration. Enraged by the Spanish former soccer star's response, French former ATP star Julien Benneteau took to X and wrote:

"How do you dare to talk ??? You have literally killed one of the pillars of Tennis with the @ITFTennis. So please at least shut the f*** up."

The revamped Davis Cup format continues to be criticized heavily. Last year, the tournament faced additional criticism for giving what many perceived to be a disappointing farewell to the legendary Rafael Nadal.

