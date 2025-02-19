Boris Becker extends support to Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert with heartfelt message as he shares health update after cancer diagnosis

Tennis legend Boris Becker has reached out to offer his heartfelt support to Coco Gauff's former coach Brad Gilbert after the latter shared a health update regarding his recent skin cancer diagnosis. Gilbert revealed his condition earlier this month, prompting an outpour of well-wishes from the tennis community.

Gilbert announced on February 8 that he had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common and treatable form of skin cancer. The 63-year-old, known for coaching top players like Andre Agassi, Andy Murray, and, more recently, Coco Gauff during her triumphant 2023 US Open campaign, reassured fans that his condition was manageable.

Basal cell carcinoma, while the most common type of skin cancer, is generally less aggressive and highly treatable when detected early. In his statement, Gilbert mentioned that he was scheduled for surgery on February 19 to remove the affected area on his back.

Following the procedure, Gilbert took to social media to share a positive update about his recovery. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

"Not that bad today one cut and only 15 stitches. Doc was very confident got it all but sent to lab so will get 100% results in a week."

The post drew supportive messages from well-wishers, including six-time Grand Slam singles champion Boris Becker, who quoted Gilbert’s post and wrote:

"Get well soon BG!!!"

Gilbert responded, saying:

"Thanks 🙏 👍👌😎."

During his cancer announcement message, Gilbert stressed the significance of routine skin tests, encouraging his followers to prioritize their dermatological health. He urged them to schedule regular check-ups, particularly those who have spent extensive time outdoors.

"I'm gonna keep reminding everybody, make sure you go see the dermatologist in the next few months. If you've been outside, don't neglect it," he said.

Boris Becker shared thoughts on Coco Gauff ending her coaching partnership with Brad Gilbert

In Picture: Coco Gauff and Brad Gilbert during the 2024 French Open (Source: Getty)

Boris Becker shared his thoughts on Coco Gauff’s split from coach Brad Gilbert, which ended their 14-month partnership in mid-September last year. Gilbert joined Gauff’s team during her 2023 Citi Open title run, shortly after she hired Pere Riba as her main coach.

With their guidance, she won in Cincinnati and New York, but after her US Open triumph, she parted ways with Riba. With Gilbert as her sole coach, Gauff defended her title at the 2024 ASB Classic.

Becker praised Gilbert’s contributions to her success, writing:

"It was a great partnership while it lasted ! Well done BG and continued success for Coco !" Boris Becker wrote on X.

In Grand Slams, Coco Gauff made it to the semifinals at both the 2024 Australian Open and the French Open, also securing the women’s doubles title with Katerina Siniakova in Paris. However, outside of these achievements, she struggled to deliver significant results during her partnership with Gilbert.

