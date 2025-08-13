Emma Raducanu backed to 'deliver shock waves' at US Open by Serena Williams' ex-coach despite her loss to Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati

Emma Raducanu suffered a third-round loss at the 2025 Cincinnati Open at the hands of Aryna Sabalenka. However, the Briton earned the praise of Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci, who believes Raducanu's gritty performance was a precursor to the "shockwaves" she could deliver at the upcoming 2025 US Open.

Macci has coached many top players, including the Williams sisters, Andy Roddick, and Sofia Kenin. On August 12, the 70-year-old took to X to laud Raducanu, who went toe-to-toe with the World No. 1 in a match that ended with a scoreline of 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5) in the latter's favor.

"Great competitive effort from Emma against Sab. The the secret sauce with a win or loss. She never lost the skill just the will. Now all about the battle and harder to rattle. Can deliver shock waves in New York by going into each fight with a knife not a fork . @EmmaRaducanu"

Emma Raducanu is finding her form after a wrist surgery in 2023 and persistent lower back troubles. The World No. 39 has sprung back after falling out of the Top 200 in 2023 and will be looking to make a deep run and recreate her 2021 triumph at the US Open.

Aryna Sabalenka all-praise for Emma Raducanu despite edging the Briton off in thrilling R3 encounter at Cincinnati Open

Emma Raducanu at the 2025 Cincinnati Open. Image: Getty

Emma Raducanu and Aryna Sabalenka clashed in the third round at the 2025 Cincinnati Open on Monday, August 11.

Raducanu was leading 2-0 in the first set before the World No. 1 forced it to a tie-breaker that she eventually won. The Briton levelled it with a second set victory that had her fine serving skills on display. It later came down to the wire for both players in the third set tie-break, where Sabalenka eventually emerged victorious 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6 (5).

In an interview after the match, the 3-time Grand Slam champion praised her opponent, whom she had previously defeated in the third round at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

"As I said after Wimbledon, I'm really happy to see her healthy, mentally and physically. Every time she's improving, and I can see that she's getting back. I'm happy to see that, and I'm enjoying fighting against her. She's such an incredible player, a really nice person, and I'm super happy for her - and, of course, I'm happy to get through this difficult match," Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka will next encounter Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the fourth round on Wednesday, August 13, to continue her title defence at the Cincinnati Open.

