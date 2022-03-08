Emma Raducanu becomes the ambassador for Vodafone's Play Your Way to Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu announced that she is Vodafone UK's Play Your Way to Wimbledon tournament. The British World No. 13 wrote on Twitter:

Bromley is where it all started for me! Are you ready to #Ad Excited to work with @VodafoneUK as their ambassador for Play Your Way to Wimbledon. Through this tournament, we’ll work with @the_LTA @Wimbledon to inspire future tennis stars.Bromley is where it all started for me! Are you ready to #FeelTheConnection Excited to work with @VodafoneUK as their ambassador for Play Your Way to Wimbledon. Through this tournament, we’ll work with @the_LTA & @Wimbledon to inspire future tennis stars. Bromley is where it all started for me! Are you ready to #FeelTheConnection? #Ad https://t.co/jiuAkQX8a4

Raducanu also spoke about her targets for the season in a recent interview published in Tennis 365.

"My main goal is to see improvements in my game and look back knowing I’ve got better in certain areas," Raducanu said. "It’s my first year on tour so I’m very excited to have a full schedule and I’m sure I will have learned a lot by the end of the year.”

Raducanu was arguably the revelation of 2021 as she won the US Open despite having to qualify for the tournament's main draw. The teenager became the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray said he hopes that Raducanu's success will help more youngsters get involved in tennis.

"It’s been difficult. Hopefully with Emma Raducanu’s success and stuff, that will get more younger people into the sport. It is not just about getting them to start playing, you need to keep them in the sport for longer."

Emma Raducanu has won just one match in 2022 so far

Raducanu has endured a rocky start to 2022, beginning with an opening-round exit at the Sydney International at the hands of Elena Rybakina. The 19-year-old then competed at the Australian Open and beat Sloane Stephens in the first round. However, she was beaten by Montenegro's Danka Kovinic in the second round.

The Brit was the top seed at the Abierto de Guadelajara but was forced to retire in her opening-round match against Daria Saville due to a hip injury. As a result, she was unable to participate in the Monterrey Open.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider In the longest match of the 2022 season, Daria Saville earns her 1st WTA main draw win since 2021 Australian Open after Emma Raducanu is forced to retire at 5-7, 7-6(4), 4-3 after 3 hours and 36 minutes. In the longest match of the 2022 season, Daria Saville earns her 1st WTA main draw win since 2021 Australian Open after Emma Raducanu is forced to retire at 5-7, 7-6(4), 4-3 after 3 hours and 36 minutes.

Raducanu is set to play in the Indian Wells Masters as the 11th seed. If she regains full fitness, the Brit will compete in the WTA 1000 tournament and will look to have a good run there.

The 19-year-old is among the finest talents in the sport but has not had a good start to the year, winning just one match so far. However, she is more than capable of producing better performances. Her lack of intensity and game plan in many matches has been the achilles heel, and a 10-day event like Indian Wells will allow her some breathing room to figure out the kinks in her game and tactics.

