Emma Raducanu becomes the recipient of an unwanted record after 1R loss at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu's comeback story hit another speedbump when the Brit lost her first-round match against Moyukya Uchijima at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. The Japanese player won the match 6-3, 6-2.

This loss put Raducanu in the history books in an unwanted category. The Brit now has the lowest win percentage at the WTA 1000 level for a former Grand Slam champion. Her win percentage at this level currently stands at 42.3, slightly below that of Francesca Schiavone, who had a 42.4 percentage win ratio at the WTA 1000 level.

However, what separates Raducanu from the other players on the list is that the 2021 US Open remains the only success of the Brit's career so far. She has not even reached another Tour final at any level since her New York triumph about four years ago.

All the other four players on the list—Sofia Kenin, Sloane Stephens, Francesca Schiavone, and Jelena Ostapenko—have won other titles on the Tour apart from their single Major victory. The first three names have also reached another Major final in their careers, with Ostapenko winning a doubles Major as well at the 2024 US Open alongside Lyudmila Kichenok.

Raducanu's first-round loss at Indian Wells has caused the Brit to drop down four spots on the WTA Rankings—from 55 to 59. Her career-best ranking is 10, which she achieved in mid-2022.

Emma Raducanu has hired a new coach to regain form

In Picture: Emma Raducanu (Getty)

Emma Raducanu has been known to change coaches very often. She even parted ways with Andrew Richardson, under whose tenure she became the champion in New York, weeks after the event had ended. She was being coached by Nick Cavaday at the start of this year, but that collaboration ended in late January.

As reported by BBC, Raducanu has teamed up with Vladimir Platenik as her new coach. The Slovakian has proven coaching credentials at the highest level, as he helped former World No. 4 Dominika Cibulkova in her peak years. Cibulkova reached the semifinal of the 2009 French Open under Platenik's tutelage. Her run included a dominant 6-0, 6-2 win over Maria Sharapova in the quarterfinal.

Platenik recently had been coaching Lulu Sun, the breakout star of the 2024 season. Under the Slovak's coaching, Sun reached the quarterfinal at Wimbledon as a qualifier. Coincidentally, the Kiwi won against Emma Raducanu in the fourth round during her dream run at the All England Tennis Club.

