Emma Raducanu begins training at Tanglin Club in Singapore ahead of 2023 Australian Open

Emma Raducanu has geared up her training as she gets ready to kick off her 2023 season.

Plagued with injuries and early exits at the Grand Slams, the Brit did not have a good 2022 campaign. Her season highlights were reaching the semifinals at the Korea Open and the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open and the Citi Open.

Raducanu was last seen on-court at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi where she competed against World No. 2 Ons Jabeur.

The 20-year-old is reportedly training at the Tanglin Club in Singapore as she steps up her preparations for the upcoming campaign. Nathan Bakri has been named as the sparring partner for the former US Open champion.

Raducanu is set to begin her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in New Zealand, after which she is expected to take part in the Australian Open.

Emma Raducanu brings on new coach Sebastian Sachs on trial before her 2023 season

As part of her preparations for the 2023 season, Emma Raducanu has begun training under her new coach Sebastian Sachs on a trial basis before she decides to bring him on board permanently. Her previous coach, Russian Dmitry Tursunov, ended their partnership in October.

The 30-year-old German is her fifth coach since she turned pro in 2021. Sachs has previously coached World No. 12 Belinda Bencic.

Raducanu has suffered from injuries the past few months and has been focussing on her rest and recovery before beginning her preseason training. A change in coaching style might help her find her footing and start the year afresh.

Speaking about the next year, the World No. 80 stated her desire to overcome the slump and win a title. She also gave her initial impressions of working with her new coach.

"I think my goal in 2023 is probably to win a title," she told BBC.

"It's been going well. I've done a week with him so far and I think he's a really calm influence. He's on it, switched on, and yeah, I'm excited to see how it goes," she added.

The Brit also revealed that she would work with Sachs on a trial basis for the remainder of the year before making a decision.

"We are trialling until the end of the year and just seeing how it goes really," she stated.

