Emma Raducanu to kick start her 2023 season with ASB Classic in New Zealand

After having an ordinary season plagued with injuries, Emma Raducanu is hellbent on making sure that next year is different. She is all set to begin the 2023 season with the ASB Classic.

The WTA 250 tournament is scheduled to be played from January 2-8 in New Zealand's Auckland city. Due to the strict COVID-19 restrictions in the country, the event was not held for two years. The last edition was played in 2020, where 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams emerged victorious.

Other players to sign up for the 2023 ASB Classic so far include 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens, World No. 7 Coco Gauff, and Leylah Fernandez. Raducanu is currently recovering from a wrist injury, which forced her to pull out of the recently-concluded Billie Jean King Cup finals. She is also set to miss the inaugural edition of the United Cup, starting on December 29.

The 2021 US Open champion, who recently turned 20, is excited not just about the tournament but also about New Zealand's scenic beauty.

“I’m really looking forward to coming to New Zealand,” Emma Raducanu said. "I’ve heard so many good things about the tournament. It is a great way to start off the Australian Open swing. I have heard the tournament in New Zealand is great for players and fans. New Zealand is known for its beautiful landscape and nature, so I hope I can get to explore some of the other beautiful parts whilst I’m there.”

Britain's top player has had to retire mid-match this year on multiple occasions. Apart from several injuries, Raducanu struggled to find the right coach for her. She has so far teamed up with four different coaches and is looking for the next one. Her biggest goal for the upcoming season is to remain fit.

"My goals for 2023 are to again gain more experience on the tour. It was only my first full year in 2022 and to complete more of the year and remain injury-free as much as possible - that's my biggest goal. A really good physical foundation will hold me in good stead for the future," she added.

Emma Raducanu Fans @RaducanuNews 🥝



Emma says

'I'm really looking forward to coming to New Zealand. I've heard so many good things about the tournament. It is a great way to start off the Australian Open swing.'



#Raducanu | #EmmaRaducanu Emma enters @ASB_Classic Emma says'I'm really looking forward to coming to New Zealand. I've heard so many good things about the tournament. It is a great way to start off the Australian Open swing.' Emma enters @ASB_Classic 🇳🇿🥝Emma says 'I'm really looking forward to coming to New Zealand. I've heard so many good things about the tournament. It is a great way to start off the Australian Open swing.'#Raducanu | #EmmaRaducanu https://t.co/ffb7YLj4XO

Emma Raducanu's 2022 season

Emma Raducanu rose to No. 10 in the rankings

Emma Raducanu stunned the tennis world when she became the only player in the history of the sport to win a Grand Slam title as a qualifier. At the 2021 US Open, the Brit won ten matches in a row without dropping a set. However, she has been unsuccessful in adding to her title tally since then.

Her best result in this year's Majors was reaching the second round of the first three tournaments. Her win-loss record for 2022 stands at 17-19. Raducanu achieved her career-high ranking in July as she became the World No. 10. However, after a first-round exit at the US Open, she lost 2,000 points. She is currently placed in the 74th position in the WTA rankings.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes