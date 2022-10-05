"Emma Raducanu doesn't care at all about a tennis career, she could better become a TikTok star or influencer" - Tennis fans share mixed reactions to Brit's opening-round exit in Ostrava

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu lost in the opening round at the Ostrava Open on Tuesday. The teenager went down 7-5, 6-4 against fifth seed Daria Kasatkina.
It was Raducanu's first match since retiring from her semifinal showdown against Jelena Ostapenko at the Korea Open last month. As expected, Twitter users had mixed reactions to the loss, with some lambasting the Brit for her poor attitude on the court.
One fan opined that the young tennis star doesn't care about her tennis career and should instead focus on becoming a social media influencer.
"Emma Raducanu doesn't care at all about a tennis career. She could better become a TikTok star or influencer. Then she can become more famous. It's clear that she has never aspired to a prof career. She acts as the biggest Diva of WTA but is no star at all. NEXT," the fan wrote.
Another fan pointed out that the Brit does not have a good attitude when facing adversity.
"I'm not entirely sure that Emma Raducanu actually cares about her tennis career. I've watched her a handful of times since she won the US Open and her attitude absolutely stinks whenever she's hit with any form of adversity," they wrote.
Others echoed similar sentiments:
However, some fans chose to look on the bright side, taking the positives from Raducanu's performance and hoping she sticks with current coach Dmitry Tursunov.
Below are a few of their reactions:
“Whenever I can, I love to go back to Romania, that’s where my dad came from" - Emma Raducanu
Following her exit from the Ostrava Open, Emma Raducanu will next play at the Transylvania Open in Romania.
Raducanu's father is from Romania and after enjoying her time at the event last year, she is thrilled to be returning.
“Whenever I can, I love to go back to Romania, that’s where my dad came from. I have so many positive and happy memories from there so I am really looking forward to coming back. See you soon,” said Raducanu.
“I had a really fun time last year in Cluj. The people were amazing and made me feel so, so welcomed. So, I’m really excited and happy to say that I’m coming back again this year,” she added.