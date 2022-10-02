Ostrava 2022: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more | AGEL Open

The 2022 Ostrava Open, to be held from October 3-9, has once again brought plenty of top players to the Czech Republic.

Leading the field is World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The 21-year old will be aiming to add yet another trophy to her haul of seven titles this season. Anett Kontaveit returns to defend her title and will look to further extend her reign as the queen of indoor courts.

Top 10 players Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa are also in the mix. Plenty of Grand Slam champions, including Emma Raducanu, Petra Kvitova and Jelena Ostapenko, among others, are set to compete here as well.

The tournament features a loaded draw, as players aim to finish their season on a high and try to secure their berths at the WTA Finals. With a host of big names in the running, there won't be a dull moment in the Czech city over the next week. Here's all the information about the 2022 Ostrava Open:

What is the Ostrava Open?

The Ostrava Open came into existence in 2020 to make up for the numerous tournaments which got canned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is played on indoor hardcourts and is classified as a WTA 500 event.

Aryna Sabalenka won the inaugural edition by defeating compatriot Victoria Azarenka in the final. Due to its immense success, the tournament made its way on the WTA tour yet again the following year. It has quickly become a popular event amongst players, which is evident by the number of big names it has attracted for the third edition.

The tournament was sponsored by J&T Banka for the first couple of editions, with AGEL taking over the mantle from 2022 onwards. The tournament is now also known as the AGEL Open.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the Ostravar Arena in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Players

Maria Sakkari and Anett Kontaveit at the 2021 Ostrava Open.

The top four seeds have received a first-round bye. Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit are the highest seeded players in the top half of the draw. The World No. 1 could meet Zhang Shuai in the second round, while the Estonian is likely to begin her title defense against Jil Teichmann.

Emma Raducanu and Daria Kasatkina are set for a first-round face-off. Two-time Major champion Victoria Azarenka is up against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the opening round.

Paula Badosa and Maria Sakkari headline the bottom half of the draw. The former could be up against Petra Kvitova in the second round, while the latter might have to face Karolina Pliskova. The Czech duo will begin their campaign against a qualifier.

AGEL Open 2022 @WTAOstravaOpen



What R1 matches are you most excited about?



#agelopen #ostrava The main draw in Ostrava!!! is out. And it’s packed. 🤩What R1 matches are you most excited about? The main draw in Ostrava!!! is out. And it’s packed. 🤩What R1 matches are you most excited about? #agelopen #ostrava https://t.co/S2vEthPrhq

Madison Keys and Elena Rybakina are also set for an exciting first-round showdown. Meanwhile, Shelby Rogers was drawn against 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in her opener.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will take place on October 1-2, with the main-draw action commencing on Monday, October 3. The first and second round matches will be played from Monday to Thursday. The quarterfinals are to be held on Friday, followed by the semifinals and the final on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2022 Ostrava Open is $757,900. The women's singles winner will take home a cheque worth $116,340 and 470 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $116,340 470 Runner-up $71,960 305 Semifinalist $42,010 185 Quarterfinalist $20,505 100 Second round $11,185 55 First round $8,080 1

Where to watch

Viewers in the US and UK can watch the Ostrava Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

