Emma Raducanu claims no personal experience but tells fans going through break-up to listen to Olivia Rodrigo

Emma Raducanu revealed spotting Olivia Rodrigo at the Royal Box and hilariously shared that her heartbreak songs stand out. The British No.1 will face three-time Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka in the Wimbledon third round.

Raducanu had the best grass-court campaign at the HSBC Championships so far in 2025, losing to Qinwen Zhang in the quarterfinals and narrowly missing her title-winning chances. Her following stint at the Lexus Eastbourne Open also ended early after losing to Maya Joint in the Round of 16.

At Wimbledon, the 2021 US Open champion outclassed fellow Brit Mingge Xu in the opening round and Czech player Markéta Vondroušová in the next. As she heads to the most anticipated clash against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, she shared a lighthearted moment with the BBC off the court.

She revealed spotting American singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Rodrigo in the Royal Box alongside British golfer Tommy Fleetwood. While talking about Rodrigo, Raducanu suggested that fans tune in to her breakup songs. She then hilariously confirmed that she wouldn't know the feeling of a 'heartbreak'.

"She got some great heartbreak songs, if you're going through it, she's the one. wouldn't know though, of course not."

The 22-year-old is continuing her Wimbledon run as a home favorite. After the second-round clash, Czech player Marketa Vondrousova was not pleased with the one-sided support on the court for the Brit.

"It's very difficult with her in the centre, it seems to me that she's a complete idol here. The centre was packed and she was still teasing people and demanding that they support her.'

Emma Raducanu had two 4R exits from the Wimbledon in the 2021 and 2024 editions.

Emma Raducanu made her feelings known about facing Aryna Sabalenka in the Wimbledon 3R

Emma Raducnu at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Emma Raducanu has been clear about how she would want to proceed with a strong mindset in the clash against Sabalenka. In a post-match press conference, she talked about outclassing her agressively but not go too far with her agression.

"I definitely think playing Aryna, she's No. 1 in the world for a reason. You can't really do nothing or give nothing balls to her. I'm going to have to be aggressive but pick my moments and not be overly (aggressive). I think you can fall into that trap, too. I don't think I'm going to go out there and out-power her, like size-wise and power-wise," she said.

The British No. 1 sustained a foot injury amid her 2024 US Open run as Sabalenka clinched the title in the tournament. The former also withdrew from the China Open due to the same injury.

