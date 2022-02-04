Emma Raducanu completes training stint in Singapore and features in sponsor event for Evian

Emma Raducanu's training stint in Singapore came to an end on Thursday. The Brit was spotted later that day in London, where she attended a sponsor event for Evian.

The World No. 13 followed her premature exit at the 2022 Australian Open with intense training sessions in Singapore. After a week-long spell in the Southeast Asian nation, the teenager bade adieu to the Tanglin Club that hosted her.

Raducanu took to Instagram to share photos from her time in Singapore. She added a message of thanks to the people who introduced her to a new culture with their "warm welcome". She hailed the hospitality she received during her stay and promised to visit the country in the future.

"Singapore!! We worked, got stuck in (literally), enjoyed the great culture, improved and had so much fun here! Thank you to everyone’s warm welcome, you made it even more special. I’ll be back!!" Raducanu wrote.

Emma Raducanu flew back to London for a sponsor's event

Brand Ambassador Emma Raducanu attended Evian's art installation in London

Emma Raducanu flew home from Singapore to London, where she attended an event for one of her sponsors, Evian Water. The bottled water brand announced the 2021 US Open winner as their global ambassador in December 2021.

For the launch of their new line of sparkling mineral water, the French company unveiled an immersive art installation in London's Shoreditch district in partnership with award-winning artist Sara Shakeel.

"Live from Shoreditch: We’ve added sparkles! Celebrating the launch of our new sparkling mineral water with our global ambassador Emma Raducanu," Evian's Instagram account wrote.

Raducanu graced the event clad in a sparkling purple dress, keeping in line with the theme of the art installation.

On the sporting side of things, the World No. 13 will depart for Mexico in the coming days since she is scheduled to play at the 2022 Abierto Akron Zapopan in Guadalajara.

This will mark the Brit's first appearance at the WTA 250 event, which takes place from February 21-27. It occupies the same time slot in the calendar as the Qatar Open, which will invite a stronger playing field because of its status as a WTA 1000 event.

There is a strong likelihood, therefore, that Raducanu will enjoy an easier draw to ease back into the sport after a disappointing second-round loss at the hands of Danka Kovinic in Melbourne.

After the tournament in Guadalajara, the British No. 1 will play at another WTA 250 event, the Abierto GNP Seguros, from February 28 to March 6 in Monterrey.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala