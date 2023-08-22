Emma Raducanu dons T-shirt with Rafael Nadal's iconic logo as she shows off her piano skills

Emma Raducanu paid a subtle homage to Rafael Nadal while treating fans to a demonstration of her piano skills as her layoff from the tour continues.

Raducanu last competed on the tour at the Stuttgart Open in April. After undergoing surgeries on her wrists and ankles, the Brit was forced to skip the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships. However, since making her return to the practice courts in July, the 20-year-old has stepped up her recovery process, regularly sharing fitness updates on social media.

Last week, the 2021 US Open champion was spotted training on the practice courts of Shenyang, China ahead of her participation in the MGM Macau Tennis Masters, an exhibition event scheduled to be held in December.

Evidently, her extended layoff from the tour has provided Emma Raducanu with the opportunity to explore her non-tennis-related interests.

On Tuesday, August 22, the Brit took to social media and shared a clip of herself playing the piano while dressed in a T-shirt emblazoned with Rafael Nadal's signature "Raging Bull" logo. Adding a touch of humor, the 20-year-old also shared a blooper clip where her piano session was hilariously interrupted, causing her to burst out laughing.

It is unsurprising to witness Raducanu wearing a T-shirt featuring the 22-time Grand Slam champion's iconic logo, as she had previously done the same during her campaign at last year's Wimbledon Championships.

When questioned about the choice of attire, the Brit had explained that she was sporting the logo in an effort to channel Nadal's fighting spirit because she was undergoing a tough year.

"Rafa just embodies fight. That sort of energy, that's what I'm bringing in terms of energy. I think I've had a tough year, like it's no secret. It is all worth it just to go out on Centre Court and get a win like that," Emma Raducanu said.

"She'll win more Grand Slams when it's all said and done" - Emma Raducanu's agent Max Eisenbud

Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open

Emma Raducanu has been subjected to significant criticism from tennis fans over her numerous sponsorship agreements, which many claim are impeding her ability to focus on her playing career.

However, Raducanu's agent Max Eisenbud, who is also the Head of Clients at IMG tennis, dismissed the notion of the Brit's extensive endorsement portfolio contributing to the apparent decline in her performance.

"I don't think anything would've changed if we did zero deals, I really believe that. I think most people think that she's shooting all the time, but that's not the case," Eisenbud said on The Tennis Podcast.

Eisenbud also expressed confidence in Emma Raducanu's ability to win another Grand Slam title, claiming that her triumph in New York in 2021 was a testament to her skill, rather than a stroke of luck.

"She's young. You don't just accidentally win the US Open the way she did, you have to be great to do what she did, and I think she will settle, things will get more calm for her, and she will make more deep runs. I think she'll win more Grand Slams when it's all said and done," he said.

