"I wouldn't bet against her, she'll win more Grand Slams" - Emma Raducanu's agent has no regrets about management of Brit's career

Emma Raducanu's agent Max Eisenbud thinks his client will win more Grand Slam titles even though her career hasn't had the best trajectory after a miracle US Open 2021 run.

Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open without dropping a set and coming from the qualifying draw, taking the tennis world by storm at just 19 years of age.

The Brit set herself up for high expectations and fame after that but hasn't come close to repeating that success since. Eisenbud, who is Head of Clients at IMG tennis, doesn't think her life outside of tennis has had anything to do with her results.

"I don't think anything would've changed if we did zero deals, I really believe that. I think most people think that she's shooting all the time, but that's not the case," Eisenbud said on The Tennis Podcast.

"Everything that she's shooting was very mapped-out and strategic. She's a hard worker, she doesn't skip practices. But I understand why people see that, they see all the sponsors and the money, they have a platform on social media and they want to take shots," he added.

Eisenbud explained that nobody should've expected Raducanu to immediately continue with what she had shown at the 2021 US Open.

"Besides the injuries, which you can't forecast, I don't think anybody is surprised by what her results have been and what she's had to do. She skipped so many levels. Anyone who said that she was going to go on and dominate, they just don't understand what is happening," the agent stated.

The Brit received many endorsement deals after lifting the US Open titles, but Eisenbud states that none of them were expecting constant Major returns.

"She's got great partners, we were very upfront with her partners, [telling them] listen, she's not going to keep winning Grand Slams, it going to take her time. If you look at Sharapova, most of the teenagers that won it took them two years to win again," Eisenbud commented.

The agent didn't sound worried while talking about what he thinks the future holds for Emma Raducanu.

"She skipped many steps and many experiences, so I'm not surprised by any up-and-down tennis. I think she showed some great tennis, and anyone that's betting against her -- I wouldn't bet against her, she's gonna figure this all out and settle in," Eisenbud remarked.

Eisenbud even stated that the Brit will win more Grand Slams in the future.

"She's young. You don't just accidentally win the US Open the way she did, you have to be great to do what she did, and I think she will settle, things will get more calm for her, and she will make more deep runs. I think she'll win more Grand Slams when it's all said and done," he concluded.

Emma Raducanu returns to training after surgeries

Emma Raducanu during a practice

Emma Raducanu has been sidelined with injury for a few months, last appearing at the Stuttgart Open back in mid-April. Because of multiple surgeries, she had to miss two Grand Slams -- the French Open and Wimbledon -- but there is hope she will be ready for the US Open.

The 20-year-old Brit recently posted a video on her social media, revealing that she has begun working on her flexibility and endurance. There have, though, been no concrete updates on when exactly she will return to competition.

Injuries have forced Emma Raducanu to drop to the 131st position in the WTA rankings, and she is yet to go past the second round of a Grand Slam tournament after winning the US Open in 2021.

She recently visited the National Tennis Center in London to surprise the pupils of the Lawn Tennis Association, posing for photographs with young kids and sitting with them as they answered who their favorite player was.