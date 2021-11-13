"Emma Raducanu is so engaging as a character, easy to watch and a great player" - Jo Durie on the USO champ's impact on British tennis

Former British no. 1 Jo Durie recently shared her views on the impact of Emma Raducanu's sensational 2021 season. Speaking to Tennis 365 on the sidelines of the UK Pro League Finals, Durie described the youngster's achievements as "amazing."

Emma Raducanu, who herself lifted the trophy at the Pro League last year, has established herself as a star with her brilliant run at the US Open. The Brit's success, according to Durie, has come as a confidence booster for youngsters who have played against her over the years.

Further describing Raducanu as an "engaging" character, Durie said that she has had a massive impact on a lot of people in her home country.

"Raducanu won the UK Pro League last year and there are some players who played her in this country not so long ago and beat her," Durie said. "Then a few months later, they see her winning a Grand Slam and they will think why can’t I do something like that. It has given them extra motivation and confidence."

"What Emma achieved this year was totally amazing," she continued. "It really has had an impact on a lot of people. She is so engaging as a character, easy to watch as she is such a great player and it really has inspired a lot of people and given our game a massive boost."

Emma Raducanu after winning the 2021 US Open.

Jo Durie also recalled seeing Emma Raducanu a few years ago, saying that she knew the youngster was going to be "very good". But the 61-year-old was quick to add that she hadn't expected a Grand Slam title for Raducnau this early in her career.

Durie also praised Raducanu's work ethic and on-court temperament, before reemphasising the magnitude of her success.

"What I saw in Emma in recent years is someone who I knew was going to be very good, but to win a Grand Slam like that… no I didn’t see that happening," Durie said. "This was someone who didn’t play much at the start of this year, had not even played a match on the WTA Tour and then... we all saw what happened at the US Open."

"That was not on anyone’s radar, but we can all see the talent there," Durie added. "She works hard, is eager to learn, has a great temperament, so let’s celebrate her success. It’s fantastic for Emma and everyone involved in British tennis."

Emma Raducanu to reach a career-high world ranking next week

Emma Raducanu will rise one place in the rankings.

Emma Raducanu made a second-round exit at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open, losing out to fellow youngster Wang Xinyu in a three-set marathon. The Brit, however, is set to reach a career-high world ranking of No. 19 next week.

With Elise Mertens - currently ranked No. 16 - dropping a bunch of points, Raducanu will climb one spot from her current position.

The 18-year-old, who recently appointed Torben Beltz as her full-time coach, will be taking some time off in the coming week. She will return to the pratice courts during the off-season, getting her preparations for the Australian Open underway.

