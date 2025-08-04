Emma Raducanu enjoys life in the fast lane with car ride and alternative music, day after Canadian Open exit

Emma Raducanu drowned the sorrows of her heartbreaking Canadian Open exit in car rides. Raducanu, who was on track for a successful run in Montreal, faced a defeat against Amanda Anisimova in the Round of 32 match in straight sets on Saturday (Aug 2).

Ad

This led to her dropping to the 38th spot in the WTA rankings, and it will be a challenge for her to be seeded at the US Open. Ahead of this, the 2021 US Open champion had a promising semifinal run at the Citi DC Open but failed to cruise past Anna Kalinskaya, suffering a 4-6, 3-6.

However, Raducanu took some time off from the sport to enjoy a car ride to cool off. She enjoyed a pleasant and sunny view of the road while also grooving to a hit track named 'Break My Love' by Australian alternative music group, Rufus du Sol.

Ad

Trending

She shared a clip of the view while enjoying on her Instagram stories on Monday.

Screenshot via stories @emmaraducanu on Instagram dated August 4, 2025

Emma Raducanu will look to move past her Montreal heartbreak and focus on the Cincinnati Open starting August 9.

Ad

Former British pro bestows hope on Emma Raducanu

Despite her title-less run in the 2025 season, former British ATP pro Tim Henman thinks that Emma Raducanu is still making progress in her career. In an exclusive interview with Tennis365, he claimed that it is not fair to judge her based on her short-term performances but rather to look at it over the course of a few years.

Ad

“This is not about the next four weeks for Emma, it’s about the next four years and where she can go,” said Henman. “What is success? It is for her to get back into the top 30 or maybe the top 10? It’s about being the best version of yourself and maximising your potential.”

Ad

He explained how she needs to find consistency with the current coaching team she has, while complimenting the role of her coach, Mark Petchey.

“Now she has got a good team around her and I hope she sticks with it. Petch[ey] has been around the game for a long time and has been good for her. She has played lots of tournaments, been on court for a lot of matches and built up that physical resilience over what is a long season,” he added.

Emma Raducanu would aim for a deep run at Cincinnati to book a seeded spot in the 2025 US Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More