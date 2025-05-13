Emma Raducanu gets honest about her positive mindset after Italian Open loss to Coco Gauff

Emma Raducanu may have lost in the fourth round of the Italian Open, but the British tennis star is keen to remain positive and be the best version of herself. Raducanu’s campaign at the Italian Open came to an end in the round of 16 when she was beaten by Coco Gauff.

Gauff, seeded fourth at the claycourt competition, was the favourite going into the contest and lived up to the billing as she cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win. Raducanu’s wait for her first title of the year continues, and her best performance so far is a quarterfinal appearance at the Miami Open in March, which was also the first time she reached the quarterfinal of a WTA 1000 event.

It’s been a mentally challenging year for Raducanu as an incident in Dubai shook her deeply. A man, who had previously approached her and was described as having “fixated behaviour", was spotted during one of her matches at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Raducanu broke down on the court, and the man was removed from the stands and banned from WTA events.

However, she appears to have found herself again as she reflected on her positive mindset, despite her loss to Gauff at the Italian Open.

“I just know that every day, I am trying to be the best version of myself. I am trying to win the day, and I have gotten back to that. I didn’t win on the match court today, but I am going to find a way to win the day, still today. But yeah, it was a tough one in the office. I just have to take a lot of positives. I am getting out more, I am enjoying myself,” Emma Raducanu told Sky Sports.

Emma Raducanu is currently training with Andy Murray’s former coach, Mark Petchey. The duo had previously worked together in 2020 and have reunited after Emma Raducanu approached him for “help” at the 2025 Miami Open.

Emma Raducanu opens up about confidence boost after her 1R win at Italian Open

Emma Raducanu is currently ranked 49th in the WTA rankings. Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu's Italian Open campaign has now come to an end, but her experience of playing on the claycourts ahead of the French Open has given her a massive boost of confidence. The Brit began the tournament with a hard-fought three sets win over Maya Joint. Speaking to the media after the match, Raducanu noted:

"It gives me a lot of confidence because it’s not just clay – it’s at night, it’s heavy. I think with the new balls, it was still flying, but the balls got old pretty quickly and it was very cold. So I’m really proud. I take a lot of confidence from this win, not just because I won, but I think the level in general was really high, and I think I was committing to my shots, which is what I said I wanted to do, and I was really going for it," she told The Guardian.

Raducanu is a former Grand Slam champion, having won the 2021 US Open, and will look to add to her tally when the French Open gets underway later this month.

