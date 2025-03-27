Emma Raducanu gets positive message from Boris Becker despite Miami Open heartbreak

Boris Becker sent a motivational message to Emma Raducanu after her recent run at the Miami Open. The Brit reached the quarterfinals of the event, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in three sets 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2.

Ad

Raducanu entered Miami after early exits in Dubai and Indian Wells. She steadied the ship in Miami with hardfought wins over Sayaka Ishii, Emma Navarro, McCartney Kessler, and Amanda Anisimova en route to the quarterfinals.

Becker sent a positive message to the youngster after her resilient run. He urged Raducanu to keep improving and find her best potential on tour.

"Nice little comeback from Emma! Onwards and Upwards," Boris Becker wrote about Emma Raducanu.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Raducanu reached the quarterfinal of a WTA 1000 event for the first time at the Miami Open. She also registered a third top-10 win in her career against Emma Navarro in the second round.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite struggling to deal with the conditions, Raducanu leveled the tie against Pegula in the second set. She couldn't keep up the momentum in the third and spoke about her troubles during the quarterfinal.

“I just felt really dizzy. I felt faint. It was very humid out there, and we had a long wait, so maybe it was just an accumulation. (There were) just physical points as well, with long rallies and heavy conditions. I don’t know how I kind of regrouped in that second set but in the third I definitely struggled a little bit,” Emma Raducanu said in an interview with TennisOne.

Ad

Jessica Pegula praised Emma Raducanu's performance in the quarterfinal of the Miami Open 2025

Emma Raducanu leaves the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula complimented Emma Raducanu's performance in their Miami Open quartefinal. The American leveled her head-to-head record against the Brit on Wednesday to 1-1.

Ad

Pegula had lost her previous encounter against Raducanu in the 2024 Eastbourne International. The Brit had secured a sensational comeback win during their last meeting 4-6, 7-6(6), 7-5.

Pegula analyzed her performance in the Miami Open and credited Raducanu for finding a way to win the second set.

“It was tough. I played a good first set, a little let down in the second, got it back, went up 2-0 in the tiebreak, but it kind of flipped. She started moving the ball really well, serving good. Sometimes it just happens, but I just wanted to come out in the third really strong, really quick, and just kind of jump on her and not keep the third set too close,” Jessica Pegula said.

Pegula will now face in-form teenager Alexandra Eala in the semifinals. The head-to-head record between them is locked at 0-0.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback