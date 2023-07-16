Emma Raducanu gives Ons Jabeur a vote of confidence as Tunisian vows to come back stronger after Wimbledon final loss

Emma Raducanu has extended her support to Ons Jabeur, who has vowed to bounce back stronger following her defeat in the 2023 Wimbledon final.

Marketa Vondrousova made history after defeating sixth seed Jabeur 6-4, 6-4, thus becoming the first unseeded Wimbledon champion of the Open Era. The Czech secured the victory in just 80 minutes on Saturday.

The defeat marked Jabeur's third Major final loss within the past year. In 2022, the Tunisian lost the Wimbledon final and the US Open final against Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek. respectively.

Following her Wimbledon final loss on Friday, Ons Jabeur took to social media and promised herself that she would eventually succeed one day.

"We are going to make it one day. I promise ❤️ 🙏🏼 ," Jabeur captioned her Instagram post.

Emma Raducanu shared Jabeur's post on her Instagram story as a gesture of support, accompanied by a raising hands and a red heart emoji.

" 🙌 ❤️ ," Raducanu captioned her Instagram story.

Emma Raducanu's Instagram story

"I cannot force anything right now; it wasn't meant to be" - Ons Jabeur admits feeling pressured after Wimbledon final loss

Ons Jabeur at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Ons Jabeur was heartbroken following her defeat at the hands of Marketa Vondrousova. Overwhelmed by emotions, the Tunisian couldn't hold back tears before and during the presentation ceremony.

During the post-tournament press conference, the former World No. 2 acknowledged the immense pressure she faced, not only from herself but also from fans worldwide, to perform well.

When asked about her strategy for dealing with the situation, Jabeur said that she does not have an immediate plan. She stated that she is not forcing anything and has chosen to accept that it was not meant to be and hopes to learn from the experience.

"I've been having more pressure. The more good results that I do, the more pressure I feel. But it is what it is. Like I said, I cannot force anything right now. It wasn't meant to be. It wasn't. Definitely this match, last year's match, the final of the US Open, will teach me how to win these finals," Ons Jabeur said.

"Will definitely keep learning, keep being positive. I think that's the thing that will keep me going. Otherwise, if I'm going to be depressed about it, it's not going to help much. I'll try to stay positive," she added.

Ons Jabeur acknowledged that it was painful for her to lose her third consecutive Slam final, expressing that she had executed her game plan flawlessly this time, learning from her previous defeats.

However, the 28-year-old stated that she will maintain a positive mindset despite these setbacks.

"Because I already lost two finals, and this is the third one. I don't know. I felt I was doing everything right. Again, with the same thing that happened last year.

"It's painful because you feel so close to achieving something that you want and actually back to square one. Again, just try to get rid of these negative thoughts and continue being positive," Jabeur said.