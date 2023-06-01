Emma Raducanu had recently undergone surgeries on both her hands and left ankle. The Brit has now posted another injury update for her fans.

In early May, Raducanu announced that she would be missing out on this year's Wimbledon and Roland Garros because of said injuries. After the ankle operation, the World No. 107 went through wrist surgery.

She then posted photos of it on her Instagram story.

"Working on bringing my forearm back", Emma Raducanu wrote on her Instagram.

Raducanu has a 5/5 win-loss ratio in 2023, losing the last three matches she played before surgeries. She lost to Iga Swiatek in the fourth round of Indian Wells, 3-6, 1-6, and Bianca Andreescu defeated her in the first round of the Miami Open, 3-6, 6-3, 2-6. Jelena Ostapenko, meanwhile, bested the Brit in the first round of the Stuttgart Open, 2-6, 1-6.

The 2021 US Open champion's exact return date is currently unknown, but she will definitely miss the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Raducanu has suffered seven injury woes since her explosion at the 2021 Wimbledon, where she reached the fourth round. She followed it up with a title win at the 2021 US Open.

In 2022, she had to retire from a match five times. In Guadalajara, it was because of a leg injury. At the Italian Open, she had a problem with her back.

The third retirement of the year came in Nottingham because of a left rib problem. The last one came at the Korea Open, with the problem being with her back once again.

Apart from multiple retirements, she also had to withdraw from the Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury.

Emma Raducanu splits from coach Sebastian Sachs

BNP Paribas Open - Day 9

Emma Raducanu announced that she will no longer be working with her coach, Sebastian Sachs, amid recovering from injuries on her wrists and ankle.

She will now seek her sixth coach in just two years, after splitting up with the German expert with who she started working in December 2022.

"I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways. I wish Seb all the best moving forwards," Emma Raducanu explained.

The British star previously worked with Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson, Torben Beltz, and Dmitry Tursunov.

The former World No. 10 is set to miss Wimbledon 2023 and it is currently unknown whether the search for a new coach has begun. She is expected to recover in time for the 2023 US Open.

