Emma Raducanu joins Iga Swiatek in giving difficult Billie Jean King Cup update 

Emma Raducanu has announced her withdrawal from the Billie Jean Cup Qualifiers this year after Iga Swiatek announced the same the day before. Raducanu has been having a hard time getting back on track and is hoping to catch a break before advancing to the clay swing of the season.

Swiatek, who had opined against the hectic WTA schedule during the Dubai Tennis championships, issued a detailed post explaining the reason for her withdrawal from the tournament on Wednesday (April 2).

"I have made a difficult decision. I know that this is not the information that fans, especially Polish ones, wanted, nevertheless, it is the right decision for me for now. I will not play in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tournament, which will be held in Radom," she said. (excerpt from Instagram story)

A few hours after this, tennis insider James Gray revealed via X that Emma Raducanu too, has pulled out of the tournament. He also added that with the break, the tennis star will look to do a sustained period of training in the hope of finding a grip back on her career.

"It’s understood that after a taxing few months with only one week away from tournaments, she will take the opportunity to do a training block of several weeks instead," he wrote.

Even though both the stars have indicated the busy WTA schedule for their withdrawal from the tournament, Emma Raducanu has particularly been struggling with frequent changes in her coaching team.

Emma Raducanu's coach crisis continues

Emma Raducanu at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals last year - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu has been having a hard time with coaches since she her split with Andrew Richardson after winning the 2021 US Open title. Her recent split with coach Nick Cadavay led to a tumultuous time for her at the Australian Open this year.

Since 2021, she had been with Torben Beltz, Dmitry Tursunov and Sebastian Sachs but only found Cadavay to be well-suited to her needs. However, he parted ways with the Brit citing personal reasons.

She recently hired Tom Walsh as an interim coach during the BNP Paribas Open, however, their partnership did not last long. Vladimir Platenik joined the coaching squad right after but met with the same fate after just two weeks, as the former pro was seen going back right before the Miami Open.

Recent reports of the 22-year-old training with Andy Murray's ex-coach Mark Petchey have surfaced online, but there has been no confirmation from Raducanu's side on this matter.

