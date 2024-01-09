“Emma Raducanu lacks patience”, “More precarious job than being Chelsea FC manager” – Tennis fans react to Brit confirming new coach for 2024

Emma Raducanu recently confirmed childhood mentor Nick Cavaday as her coach for the 2024 season ahead of the Australian Open. Cavaday has become the ninth person to join her team in the top role since she turned pro in 2018.

The Brit is scheduled to make her Grand Slam return at the Australian Open beginning on Sunday, January 14. She was initially listed in the qualifiers but made it to the main draw following a flurry of withdrawals.

Regarding her coaches, Raducanu has worked with the likes of Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson, Torben Beltz, Jane O'Donoghue, Iain Bates, Louis Cayer, Dmitry Tursunov, and Sebastian Sachs in the past.

The frequent shuffle has irked tennis fans on Reddit as one of them suggested Raducanu has been overzealous in the recent past.

"Honestly, I think Emma lacks patience - which is understandable. After winning the US Open as a qualifier and becoming a mega-star overnight, she knows that people expect a lot from her. And if you take into account her performance since the GS win... a recipe for disaster," one fan wrote.

"I think she would like to see results right away but that's not the case. Plenty of players changed coaches and nothing happened right away. I just wish she would stick to someone for a longer period of time," the fan continued.

Another fan chimed in, saying:

"How many coaches will she go through this season? 10? 14? More?"

A third fan drew parallels between the fate of Raducanu's coaches and the number of managers employed by English football club Chelsea.

"This is becoming a more precarious job than being the Chelsea FC manager," the fan wrote.

Reactions from Reddit.

Here are a few more reactions from Reddit:

Reddit reactions to Emma Raducanu hiring new coach

Emma Raducanu: "My partners have really backed me and supported me"

Emma Raducanu made her tennis return at the recently concluded ASB Classic in Auckland after an eight-month-long absence on the court. However, she couldn't stretch her campaign as she lost to Elina Svitolina in the opener.

During the post-match press conference, Raducanu debunked the notion of having the luxury of time during the break.

"Things never really slow down for me. I think people might have thought 'Oh, injury, you must have so much time on your hands', and no, I've actually had even less," Emma Raducanu said.

The 21-year-old continued:

"I think it was all good times. My partners have really backed me and supported me even in a year out. So anything that I can do to give back, give extra, is really important to me."