Watch: Emma Raducanu learns to make different sushi dishes

A recently released video shows Emma Raducanu visiting a restaurant in Florida, Miami to learn to make different sushi dishes.

Made public by Wilson's YouTube account, the video is part of the sporting company's new series 'Release Valve', which showcases the off-court passions of tennis players.

It starts with Chef Bee, the owner of the restaurant Oishi Thai, asking the tennis star about her favorite fish. As soon as Raducanu says "salmon", they get started without wasting any time. The 19-year-old can be seen enjoying the process of preparing different dishes, whether she was slicing salmon, cutting tomatoes, or garnishing the finished Japanese food item.

As shown in the video, the three dishes that Raducanu prepared were named Demon Slayer, Salmon Confit, and Emma Roll. At the fag end, the athlete and the proud chef shared a funny moment where Chef Bee turned down Raducanu's application for a job, saying that he couldn't afford her.

Chef Bee: I'm proud of you.

Raducanu: Have I got a career?

Chef Bee: I can't afford you.

The 2021 US Open champion revealed the advice her mother had given her, saying that 95% of the news about her in public was fake. She also stated that she finds watching chefs make sushi "therapeutic."

"I would happily sit at the sushi bar and just watch the chefs make sushi. I feel like it's quite therapeutic when I'm doing that," Raducanu said.

"My mom always told me to never complain and never explain and that's a pretty good thing. Especially for me right now, I feel like there's a lot of noise out there about me, and I can tell you that 95% of it is fake news," Emma Raducanu added.

Emma Raducanu will start title defense as 11th seed at the US Open

Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open

Emma Raducanu is set to defend her US Open title for the first time in her career. The last Grand Slam event of the year kicks off on August 29, Monday.

Last year, when the Brit defeated Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the summit clash of the Major, she became the first and only player in the Open Era to enter a Grand Slam tournament as a qualifier and win it. At the age of 18, Raducanu won three qualifiers and seven main draw matches in a row without dropping a set.

Although it remains the only singles title in her cabinet as she struggled with multiple injuries post her triumph in New York, the 11th-ranked player is confident in her abilities and is not worried about losing ranking points. She added that she wasn't afraid to start from "zero" once again in a recent interview with The Guardian.

“If I lose 2,000 points so be it, I’ll start again from the bottom," Raducanu said. "I know I can do something that no one else has done. I qualified and won the US Open, so I can start from the beginning, I can start from zero and I’m not afraid of that.”

