Emma Raducanu makes startling admission about US Open triumph not meaning as much as wins now

Emma Raducanu candidly said that the wins she earns now mean more to her than certain ones she earned during her historic 2021 US Open triumph. The Brit recently pulled off one of the biggest wins of her career by defeating eighth seed Emma Navarro in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open.

Raducanu rose to fame when she became the first qualifier in history, male and female, to win a Grand Slam title by winning the 2021 US Open. However, the Brit's career has since been hampered by injuries that have prevented her from consistently playing high-quality tennis and make deep runs.

The Brit has had an underwhelming 2025 season so far with a 3-6 win/loss record. However, she kicked off her Miami Open campaign with an impressive 6-2, 6-1 win against Ishii Sayaka and then followed it with an even more impressive win in the battle of 'Emmas', defeating Navarro 7-6(8), 2-6, 7-6(3) in the second round.

When asked about her second-round win celebration being similar to her celebration US Open win celebration, Emma Raducanu said (via The Tennis Letter):

“Yeah, it was a lot of emotions when I won. I know I won the US Open, but I think having been through so much in the last few years, it's like the wins now mean so much more.”

However, when another reporter questioned her if she meant this win meant more than the US Open triumph, Raducanu clarified that she meant emotionally, as these wins were coming to her after facing many struggles over the years, whereas she didn't suffer like this during her US Open triumph where she won 10 matches in straight sets.

“Well, I mean, I would say not necessarily more in terms of magnitude, but I would say emotionally, just a lot more aware of all of the suffering as well, because, you know, when I won the US Open, I just won 10 matches in straight sets. It was, I mean, I didn't have, like, the losses, the downs, the months of, like, losing streaks. I think to come out of it now, it does, yeah, I'd say it means a lot more than certain matches at the US Open, yeah.”

However, Raducanu's journey will only get tougher from here.

Emma Raducanu will face McCartney Kessler in the third round of the 2025 Miami Open

Emma Raducanu - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu will face McCartney Kessler in the third round of the 2025 Miami Open, in what will be the maiden meeting between the two women.

Kessler, like Raducanu, has played scintillating tennis at the Miami Open so far. She kicked off her campaign with a thrilling 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win against Marie Bouzkova, following which she impressively turned around a one-set deficit to eliminate 30th seed Linda Noskova 2-6, 7-5, 7-6(4).

The winner of Emma Raducanu vs McCartney Kessler will play the winner of 17th seed Amanda Anisimova vs 11th seed Mirra Andreeva.

