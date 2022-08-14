"We're both half-Chinese & half-Romanian, hope to play you someday" - Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka & other WTA stars read out fans' messages at the Canadian Open

Emma Raducanu failed to reach the second round of the National Bank Open, also known as the Canadian Open, in her first-ever appearance at the WTA 1000 tournament.

However, the Brit will have at least something to smile about when she recalls the trip later.

'Mental Timeout' is a wellness project, launched by Tennis Canada recently. The initiative includes fans' hand-written messages on 'Positivity Postcards' for their favorite players.

In a video shared by the WTA, different stars can be seen reading aloud messages that their fans wrote for them. Raducanu received a message from a fan who, like the star herself, was half-Chinese and half-Romanian.

"Hi Emma. You're my favorite tennis player. I love the way you play and we have something in common. We're both half-Chinese and half-Romanian. Hope to play you someday," Raducanu read a fan's message.

The 2021 US Open champion was amused and stated that she didn't know anyone with a similar background and that she would love to meet the fan.

"Wow! I honestly don't think I know anyone who is half-Chinese and half-Romanian. I would love to see you and meet you because I'm sure you feel like your parents are just as tough as mine," Raducanu said.

Naomi Osaka was overwhelmed after reading a message from a fan who said that the Japanese star was their favorite player.

"This is like me being real but whenever people tell me that I'm their favorite player, it's like the most flattering thing ever because I always think there are so many other players and it's like, 'Wow, you chose me out of all the other players, that's crazy'," Osaka said.

Bianca Andreescu, who was made the ambassador for the initiative, has struggled with mental health issues in the past. In a heartwarming message, a fan asked the 22-year-old to take time for herself. It immediately moved the star, who called it "a great reminder."

"I love that she said, 'Make sure to take time for yourself' because sometimes, I do forget that. So, that's a great reminder," Andreescu said.

A few other players who featured in the video include Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams, Simona Halep, and Maria Sakkari.

Emma Raducanu to face Serena Williams in Cincinnati R1

Emma Raducanu at the Canadian Open.

Earlier this week, Serena Williams announced her decision to call it a day after the upcoming US Open. Making her debut in 1995, the American legend has been an active player for the last 27 years and conquered everything that has come her way.

In the first round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Williams will take on Emma Raducanu, who is 21 years younger than her.

This will be a lifetime opportunity for the British star as she has grown up watching the 23-time Grand Slam champion, and has often showered praise on her for her longevity and all the accomplishments.

