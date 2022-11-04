"Emma Raducanu needs to get away from people who have agendas" - Billie Jean King on the struggling youngster

Still recovering from a wrist injury, Emma Raducanu took to social media to announce her withdrawal from the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals a few days ago.

The Brit shot to fame after winning the 2021 US Open at the age of just 18. What made it even more special was the fact that she came through as a qualifier and didn't lose a single set over the course of 10 consecutive matches. Cut to a year later, it remains the only title in Raducanu's cabinet as she has struggled with a number of injuries, forcing her to retire mid-match on multiple occasions this season.

During a recent interview with Reuters, 12-time singles Grand Slam champion Billie Jean King advised the 19-year-old to surround herself only with people she can trust and secondly, to consult a psychotherapist.

“Now I think that she needs to have space and time, and talk to people she trusts,” King said. "I would hope she has a psychotherapist, I think they’re very helpful in hearing yourself. I’ve been going forever. It really helped my life. I hope she gets people she can trust, who have no agenda."

"She needs to get away from people who have agendas, like ‘I wanna coach you, I wanna do this’. Forget that. She needs to be herself and she’s very bright, actually very level-headed. I’m really impressed with her as a human being."

Britain's Nigel Sears was Emma Raducanu's first coach and helped her reach the fourth round of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. Her second coach was Andrew Richardson, under whose guidance she won her maiden Grand Slam title. However, the partnership ended less than two weeks after the triumph. She then teamed up with Germany's Torben Beltz and worked with him for five months before entering a trial-based partnership with Dmitry Tursunov before the 2022 US Open.

In early October, the former Russian player decided to part ways with the youngster, who roped in Andy Murray's former fitness trainer Jez Green.

"I think this one is under control" - Anne Keothavong on Emma Raducanu's injury

Emma Raducanu is currently ranked 76th

Following her first-round exit at the 2022 US Open, Emma Raducanu dropped out of the top 10 and is currently ranked at No. 76. Britain's captain for the Billie Jean King Cup, Anne Keothavong, was hoping for the star to recover in time to participate in the tournament, scheduled to be held from November 8-13. However, a wrist injury has ruled the young gun out.

Speaking to BBC Sport recently, Keothavong stated that Raducanu's injury is under control and that she will recover soon.

"Right now, from what I understand, it's something she will recover from and she's confident of that," Keothavong said. "She just needs a bit more time and Billie Jean King Cup is too soon. Wrist injuries are never easy, but I think this one is under control. She's got good people around her, and she's used her time to really work on other areas of her fitness."

