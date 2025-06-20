Emma Raducanu offers rare tour inside her 'beautiful' France Airbnb stay ft. in-house massage service

Emma Raducanu gave fans a rare glimpse into her picturesque Airbnb stay in Paris, France. The Brit showcased the space, featuring scenic views and the luxury of an in-house massage service.

Sharing a carousel of images on Instagram, Raducanu showed off the comfortable stay she received via Airbnb. In one of the images, she is seen seated on a grand, curved staircase. The 22-year-old Brit captioned the post:

"Last few weeks in Europe: thanks to @airbnb for this beautiful stay and massage service"

Trending

Raducanu also shared images on her Instagram Story. In one image, she captured the scenic view from her Paris stay, taken on a bright sunny day. In another image, she is seen lounging comfortably on a modern curved sofa.

Emma Raducanu's Instagram Stories | Instagram @emmaraducanu

During her stay in Paris, she participated in the French Open for only the second time in her career. She defeated China's Xinyu Wang in the first round but could not get past Iga Swiatek in the second.

"I just felt a bit exposed" - Emma Raducanu after her straight-set loss to Iga Swiatek at the 2025 French Open

Emma Raducanu at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu faced a tough match in her 2025 French Open clash against Iga Swiatek, where she struggled to adapt to the grandeur of Court Philippe-Chatrier. Reflecting on the 1-6, 2-6 loss, she said (via ESPN):

"It was a really difficult match... Iga played really well. Yeah, it was tough. I think in the beginning of the match it was pretty tight. As it went on I think she grew in confidence. I just felt a bit exposed. So yeah, it was a difficult one."

"It was the first time playing a match on that court. You do feel like it is a big court. And it's different and it's new for me. It's a surrounding that she's obviously very comfortable with and she's played in it a lot of times. I think that did emphasise me feeling a bit of uncomfortable. But it's a good experience for if I ever play on that court again," she added.

Now in the grass season, Raducanu has already competed at the HSBC Championships at Queen’s. She put up some impressive performances to reach the quarterfinals. However, there, she was halted by Qinwen Zheng. The 2021 US Open champion is now preparing for Wimbledon, which is set to begin on June 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More