"I don't think it's ideal" - Emma Raducanu makes frustrations clear with Zheng Qinwen's repeated mid-game breaks during Queen’s Club loss

Emma Raducanu expressed frustration with Zheng Qinwen’s repeated mid-game interruptions during their Queen’s Club quarterfinal. Despite the crowd support, Raducanu struggled to find rhythm, while the Chinese player stayed focused and closed out a straight-set win.

On Friday, June 13, the WTA stars faced off for the first time in their careers. Qinwen started strongly and won the first set 6-2. The Brit, suffering from injury issues over the past years, took a Medical Time Out (MTO) at the end of the first set.

Raducanu was on top of her game in the second set, as she led by a double break. However, Qinwen, who took multiple breaks during the match, including for changing her shoes and rackets, mounted a strong comeback to register a 6-2, 6-4 win.

During the post-match press conference, Raducanu was asked to reflect on how she handled the multiple breaks caused by Qinwen. The 22-year-old Brit admitted that she wasn’t sure what more she could have done in those moments, acknowledging the disruptions weren’t ideal.

"I'm not sure what I can do in those moments, to be honest. I think, you know, it happened three times on my service game. I don't think it's necessarily, you know, ideal, let's say. But I think, you know, the umpire makes his call. I can't really do anything about it," Emma Raducanu said.

Raducanu also noted that all the breaks came during her service games.

"Maybe, you know, I think like the fact it happened three times on my serve, I feel like maybe something could have been done, but I'm not going to get into it," she added.

In a short span of five days, Raducanu played five matches, including two doubles matches partnering Katie Boulter. It is a good sign for the Brit who has struggled with consistency.

Zheng Qinwen reveals the reason behind changing her shoes against Emma Raducanu during their Queen's Club QF

Zheng Qinwen and Emma Raducanu at the HSBC Championships - Source: Getty

During Zheng Qinwen's post-match press conference, she was asked about the issue with her shoes. The Chinese had changed shoes mid-match while playing against Emma Raducanu at the Queen's Club Championships quarterfinal.

"Because I still don't know when I have to change my shoes on grass. I have been using these shoes for a long time. So you guys see I slipped already three times after two games during the match. After that slip, I say, I have to go change the shoes or I'm gonna break my leg. But I didn't know the crowd was so unhappy about my changing shoes," Zheng Qinwen said.

Further, Qinwen reflected positively on her performance, noting that she played better than in her younger years due to maintaining a strong attitude throughout the match. She admitted that it wasn’t easy facing the British crowd, but was impressed by how she handled the situation.

Qinwen will take on the USA's Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals after the latter defeated compatriot Emma Navarro in straight sets. On the other side, veteran Tatjana Maria, who beat Elena Rybakina, will meet Madison Keys, who got the better of Diana Shnaider.

