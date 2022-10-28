Emma Raducanu pays visit to badminton club where her sports journey began

Emma Raducanu has become a role model for young tennis players all over the world ever since she won the 2021 US Open, a tournament she entered as a wildcard.

The Brit has always acknowledged the effect she might have on the next generation of players and has always taken time to spend time with kids during her travels.

The 19-year-old recently returned to her roots at the Parklangley Club for a practice session. She took to social media to post a picture on the badminton court and inform her followers that she was back in Parklangley, the place where her career took flight.

"Started on these courts," wrote Raducanu.

Emma Raducanu at the badminton court

The club also welcomed their alumni with gleee and posted a picture of her with other junior players on Twitter.

"Well, this was a nice surprise. Always happy to see a grand slam winning former Parklangley junior at the club," the club tweeted.

"I was walking away from Emma Raducanu regardless" - Coach Dmitry Tursunov on parting ways with the Brit

Emma Raducanu in action at the Korea Open.

Since US Open triumph in 2021, Emma Raducanu has worked with a slew of coaches in a bit to take the next step in her career, but to no avail.

Former tennis player Dmitry Tursunov was the latest to in a long list of coaches that have worked with the Brit. In a recent interview, the Russian mentioned that he planned to part ways with Raducanu as there were a few "red flags" that he was not happy with.

"I was walking away from Emma regardless of whether there was another [player] available or not. We didn't agree on the terms and there were some red flags that just couldn't be ignored. Our trial period was over at the US Open, but I stuck around, trying to see if there was going to be a way to impress the team," he said.

"She's absolutely great, she's a hard worker and she doesn't think or act like she's a superstar ... It was a very difficult decision for me to walk away from a player that I like and respect," he added.

Tursunov mentioned that Raducanu still possesses a very raw game and just needs one voice in her ear.

"In my opinion, her game is very raw, and I think in many ways it could use a lot of improvement. It's going to take some time, but as I said to her and to pretty much everyone on her team: I think you just need to have one voice and just try that for a bit. And then if it doesn't work, you cross that off your list," he stated.

