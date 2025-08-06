  • home icon
  "Emma Raducanu should quit tennis & go to school" - Fans angry at Brit over 'ridiculous' 9th coaching change ahead of Cincinnati Open

"Emma Raducanu should quit tennis & go to school" - Fans angry at Brit over 'ridiculous' 9th coaching change ahead of Cincinnati Open

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Aug 06, 2025 13:04 GMT
Emma Raducanu at the 2025 Italian Open (Source: Getty)
Emma Raducanu at the 2025 Italian Open (Source: Getty)

Emma Raducanu recently roped in Francisco Roig as her full-time coach for the remainder of the 2025 tennis season. Hailing from Spain, Roig was most notably a part of the legendary Rafael Nadal's team from 2005 to 2022; a glorious period for the now-retired Mallorcan that yielded 22 singles Major titles and numerous other trophies. However, several fans ridiculed Raducanu's decision, citing the Brit's frequent coaching changes over the years.

On Tuesday, August 5, several British media reports confirmed the development and later, Raducanu was captured on camera training under the Spaniard's supervision in Cincinnati. The Brit, a former World No. 10, is currently in the city in Ohio for this year's Cincinnati Open, a prestigious WTA 1000 hardcourt event in the buildup to the 2025 US Open.

Many tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) though, expressed their pessimism about Emma Raducanu and Francisco Roig's collective future. Since turning pro back in 2021, Raducanu has changed coaches at least nine times, including both part-time and full-time coaches. Prior to roping in Roig, the 2021 US Open champion was working on a part-time basis with Mark Petchey.

"Probably she should think of quitting Tennis and go to school 😡😡😡," a fan wrote.
"Another coach??? This is beyond ridiculous," commented another.
"She’s gonna work with Gandhi next , who hasn’t she worked with," another fan chimed in.
"I’d give him a month, tops," stated one.
"Took a screenshot, don't know when I will be seeing him again," another added.
"As the saying goes, he’ll be “home before the postcards”," weighed in yet another fan.
Emma Raducanu heads into Cincinnati Open 2025 on the back of crushing loss to Amanda Anisimova in Montreal

Emma Raducanu at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal (Source: Getty)
Emma Raducanu at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal (Source: Getty)

At the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal, Emma Raducanu reached the third round after registering straight-set victories in her first and second-round matches. However, Raducanu's campaign at the WTA 1000 hardcourt event came to an end after her third-round opponent, 2025 Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova, dealt the Brit a chastening 6-2, 6-1 defeat.

It's worth noting that Raducanu came into Montreal after a deep run at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, where she reached the semis before losing to eventual runner-up Anna Kalinskaya.

At the 2025 Cincinnati Open, Emma Raducanu is the No. 30 seed in the women's singles main draw, and is set to begin her campaign directly in the second round having received a first-round bye. The Brit, now ranked 33 in the WTA Tour's singles rankings, is slated to face either compatriot Katie Boulter or Olga Danilovic from Serbia in her opening match at Cincinnati.

Edited by Sudipto Pati
