Emma Raducanu reacts to Novak Djokovic emulating Ben Shelton's phone celebration after US Open SF win against American

Emma Raducanu has weighed in on Novak Djokovic’s controversial imitation of Ben Shelton’s ‘dialed in’ celebration after beating the American youngster in the US Open semifinal.

The Serbian player, who is chasing his 24th Grand Slam title, sparked controversy when he mocked Shelton’s signature celebration which involved pretending to pick up a phone and then hanging it up, after beating him in straight sets on Friday.

Shelton, playing in his first Grand Slam semifinal, had used the celebration after his quarterfinal win over 10th seed and compatriot Frances Tiafoe. The celebration was meant to signify that he was ‘dialed in’ and focused on his game.

Raducanu took to Instagram to share a post on Saturday, September 9 that showed Djokovic’s gesture.

Raducanu has been away from the tennis circuit since undergoing multiple surgeries on her wrist and ankle earlier this year. The 20-year-old is expected to miss the rest of the 2023 season as she continues her rehabilitation process.

The 2021 US Open champion was recently seen on the Shenyang practice courts, as she plans to take part in an exhibition event in Macau later this year.

Novak Djokovic to clash with Daniil Medvedev at the US Open 2023 final

The men’s singles final of the 2023 US Open on Monday, September 11 will feature a repeat of the 2021 US Open final, where Daniil Medvedev beat Novak Djokovic in three sets to claim his maiden Grand Slam trophy.

The World No. 2 is eyeing his fourth US Open crown and his first since 2018. The Serb made it to the final after dispatching American Ben Shelton in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(7-4), in the semifinals.

Medvedev, on the other hand, is seeking his second US Open title. The 27-year-old reached the final after eliminating reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz in a four-set thriller in the semifinals.

The two players have faced each other 14 times before, with Djokovic holding a 9-5 edge. Their last meeting was in the semifinals in Dubai earlier this year, where Medvedev came out on top in straight sets.

"The challenge is to play a guy who won 23 Grand Slams and I have only one," Medvedev said in his on-court interview. "When I beat him here, I managed to play better than myself and I need to do it again. There is no other way."

Both players will compete in the US Open finals, the year's final grand slam, and only time will tell who will win.

