Emma Raducanu reveals her Black Friday week shopping list

Emma Raducanu recently revealed the extensive array of items she plans on buying during the Black Friday week.

Raducanu's career has been plagued by a series of injuries since she won the 2021 US Open title. The Brit has undergone surgeries on both her wrists and ankle, leaving her unable to participate in three out of the four Grand Slam tournaments this year. She was forced to withdraw from the French Open, the Wimbledon Championships (her home Grand Slam), and the US Open.

The 21-year-old's last appearance on the court was at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, where she suffered a disappointing first-round defeat against Jelena Ostapenko in April.

Emma Raducanu has utilized her time away from the court to focus on rehabilitation, spending quality time with her family, and traveling. Recently, she took to social media to reveal her Black Friday shopping list.

This eclectic list encompasses a wide array of items, ranging from salted pistachios to an electric piano, and even includes an assortment of stationery products:

"black friday week has me with a wireless printer, salted pistachios, electric piano, pukka pad set, pens and a sheet to put on my car so i don’t need to scrape ice off the windows in the winter 😂 ," Raducanu posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Emma Raducanu on her comeback plans: "I think I'm in a better headspace to compete now"

During a conversation with former British No. 1, Laura Robson, Emma Raducanu revealed her comeback plans. She expressed her determination to return to the court as quickly as possible while emphasizing the importance of not rushing the process.

"I'm just aiming to get back as soon as possible without rushing it because I know when you rush, you just set yourself back a little bit," Emma Raducanu said.

Raducanu acknowledged that she might face several challenges while taking the court next year due to her prolonged absence from competition. The former World No. 10 recognizes that she needs to participate in several tournaments to regain her rhythm, but is optimistic about her ability to seamlessly reintegrate into the competitive scene. She attributed her positive outlook to being in a "better headspace."

"So yeah, hoping to get back on court for next season. And I know it's going to be difficult when you haven't competed for a long time, like almost a year. So it's for sure going to take me some tournaments to get back into and up to speed. But once I do, I think I'm in a better headspace to compete now," she added.

