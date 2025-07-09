Emma Raducanu's coach reveals they are not committed to long-term partnership yet despite exceeding expectations at Wimbledon: Here's why

Emma Raducanu's coach, Mark Petchey, revealed that he and the Briton are currently in a short-term coaching relationship despite her promising run at the 2025 Wimbledon. Raducanu breezed through the first two rounds of the tournament before faltering to the World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Petchey, who knows the 22-year-old from her days at the National Tennis Centre in London during 2020, started their collaboration at the Miami Open this year. With the aim of giving her a push in the right direction, he believes it's best to focus on what's at hand.

The 2021 US Open Champion, who had a tough time with coaches and has gone through Sebastian Sachs, Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson, Torben Beltz, Dmitry Tursunov and most recently, Nick Cavaday, has seemingly found some form back after getting Petchey on her team.

Appearing on the Nothing Ventured Podcast, Petchy explained why they have not agreed on a long-term commitment.

"I think at the moment we are a bit more short-term. Our situation is a little fluid at the moment. I am going to help her this week as much as I can, I have some other commitments I can’t get out of. We are very aware she needs a second coach to come on board and maybe just one coach, not me, as well," he said. (1:55 onwards)

He elaborated how, more than his staying in her coaching team, he thinks it's important to provide Raducanu the right 'environment.' He added:

“All I am trying to do is facilitate the best possible environment for Emma to produce the best tennis she can. Whether that involves me or does not involve me is not a question I am worried about, we are just trying to find something that will be stable or good for her.”

Other than coaching Emma Raducanu, Petchey is also involved in the sport through commentary, having most notably worked with the BBC and Tennis Channel.

Mark Petchey reveals Emma Raducanu's next tournament after Wimbledon heartbreak

Putting up a strong display at Wimbledon, Emma Raducanu seems to be recovering well from her disappointing run in the first half of the season. Her coach, Mark Petchey, revealed that the Briton has plans to transition into hard-court tournaments with the Mubadala Citi Open. In the same podcast, he said:

"She is practicing here in London and her next tournament is going to be in Washington and then she will stay out in the States the whole time."

The 2025 Mubadala Citi Open in Washington, D.C., the WTA 500 tournament, will kick off on July 21.

