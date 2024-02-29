Emma Raducanu's agent, Max Eisenbud, recently revealed the reason behind her frequent changes in coaches. Eisenbud explained that Raducanu's father, Ian prefers to do things differently and has a "philosophy" when it comes to the duration of working with a coach and that influences the Brit's decisions regarding her coaching staff.

Since making history as the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title at the 2021 US Open, defeating Canada's Leylah Fernandez, Emma Raducanu's career has been marred with injuries and inconsistent performances on the court.

Raducanu has also gained a reputation for frequently changing coaches throughout her short career. Some of the former coaches she has worked with include Andrew Richardson, Jeremy Bates, Nigel Sears, Torben Beltz, Jane O'Donoghue, Iain Bates, Louis Cayer, Dmitry Tursunov, and Sebastian Sachs.

While speaking to Andy Roddick in a recent episode of the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, Max Eisenbud discussed Emma Raducanu's coaching changes. He revealed that Emma's father, Ian, prioritized her education over sending her to a tennis academy.

He revealed that Ian has a "different philosophy" and a say in the former World No. 10's decision to leave and then hire a new coach.

"I think that the coaching situation is something that is hard for people to accept, and she has a father who likes to do things differently like some other fathers. Education is first in his world, and you see that by him, where she went to regular school, she never went to an academy, and you got to celebrate that. He has a different philosophy about how long coaches should be and all that kind of stuff," Eisenbud said (at 1:04:08).

The agent acknowledged that while he may not agree with this approach, it seems to be working for Emma Raducanu.

"I say to myself and I say to them if the media is only ripping you on who your coaches are, and when you keep coaches, we're going to be in a pretty good situation. That's how they do it, and as the agent, do I necessarily agree with it? I don't. But it seems to work for her," he added.

Max Eisenbud emphasized that Emma Raducanu is a dedicated and hardworking player while expressing confidence that she will achieve further success in winning more Grand Slam titles.

"As the agent, we can only try to recommend and say, 'Hey, this one did it this way,' but they seem to be very comfortable the way they're doing it, and I have to respect that. Maybe that changes, or maybe it doesn't, but she really is a hard worker. I mean, she's really a hard worker, and tennis is our priority, and yes, people want to see that she does other things, but the way I see her work and how smart she is, she's gonna, I believe she'll win more Slams," Max Eisenbud said.

"Emma Raducanu is a really good tennis player" - Max Eisenbud

Emma Raducanu at the 2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Emma Raducanu's 2023 season was marred by injuries, requiring her to undergo three surgeries. Following her last appearance at the 2023 Stuttgart Open, she took an eight-month hiatus to focus on recovering from her injuries.

Since returning to the tennis circuit this season at the ASB Classic, Raducanu has struggled to regain her form and has failed to advance past the second round in any of the four tournaments she has competed in this year.

Despite having an underwhelming 2024 season, Max Eisenbud revealed that he remains confident in Raducanu's abilities, stating that she is a "really good tennis player" who will be able to overcome her current challenges and figure things out.

"She is a really good tennis player and I think she's gonna figure it out," Eisenbud said (at 1:01:30).

Eisenbud emphasized that once Emma Raducanu overcomes her nerves and advances to the second round in a tournament, she will be able to return to her winning ways.

"Once she gets second week in a tournament, she is not gonna be afraid to win it where there's a lot of people that are afraid to win it. I think she showed her nerve and what she did, that champion quality, that I believe you can't teach. It's gonna happen again for her," he added.