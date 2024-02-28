Emma Raducanu's agent, Max Eisenbud, has stepped in to support the Brit amid her recent lack of form.

Raducanu made headlines worldwide with her title win at the 2021 US Open, where she made history by becoming the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title (male or female).

However, the Brit has struggled to maintain her form since then and the Major at Flushing Meadows remains her only WTA title so far. She has also failed to progress past the second round in any Grand Slam, with her ranking dropping to World No. 252.

After an eight-month injury hiatus, Emma Raducanu returned to action at the 2024 ASB Classic, winning her first-round match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse but falling short against Elina Svitolina next. She then faced early exits at the Australian Open, Abu Dhabi Open and Qatar Open.

Despite facing criticism because of her recent dip in form, Raducanu still has people who believe in her, including her agent, Max Eisenbud.

Eisenbud, who has worked with Maria Sharapova and Li Na, recently appeared on the latest episode of 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast and urged critics not to be "malicious" towards the former World No. 10.

"I just think people should not be malicious," Eisenbud said (at 1:00:10). "I think anything else is fair game if you wanna rip her serve or you wanna rip that she hasn't won three matches in a row. I think just don't be malicious to her because the girl did everything backwards. She skipped every step."

"She won the US Open, she went to the next tournament. She didn't even know where the player lounge was. She didn't know where the practice courts were. She didn't know anything. She is still figuring it out, very hard what she did," he continued.

"Emma Raducanu is a really good tennis player, she is gonna figure it out" - Max Eisenbud

Emma Raducanu pictured at the 2024 Qatar Open

Max Eisenbud expressed his belief in Emma Raducanu's talent and praised her tennis ability during the aforementioned podcast. He was also confident that the Brit would soon rediscover her form.

"She is a really good tennis player and I think she's gonna figure it out," Eisenbud said (at 1:01:30).

Eisenbud then praised the 21-year-old's "champion quality" and claimed that once she regains her footing in tournaments and reaches the later stages, she won't hold back.

"Once she gets second week in a tournament, she is not gonna be afraid to win it where there's a lot of people that are afraid to win it," he continued.

"I think she showed her nerve and what she did, that champion quality, that I believe you can't teach. It's gonna happen again for her," he concluded.

Raducanu is currently training in London and may compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells next (March 6-17), followed by the Miami Open. These tournaments, known as the 'Sunshine Double,' boast draw sizes similar to Grand Slams (128 players),