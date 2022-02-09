Emma Raducanu's name generated 8 million Google searches in the UK in 2021

According to research from Futures Sport and the Women’s Sport Trust, Emma Raducanu's name was searched eight million times on Google in the United Kingdom in 2021, underlining her rapid rise on the WTA tour.
The Brit first made headlines at Wimbledon, where she made it to the last 16. She then created history at the US Open, becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era. She achieved the feat without dropping a single set.
Her popularity exploded after her US Open triumph. The 19-year-old gained more Instagram followers than the Big 3 last year and also signed lucrative endorsement deals with the likes of Dior and Evian.
Apart from her run in New York, the Brit did not make much of an impact in 2021. She lost in the first round of the Indian Wells and Linz Open and could only make it to the quarterfinals of the Transylvania Open. She posted a poor 3-4 win-loss record on the WTA tour following her victory in New York.
Emma Raducanu to return to action in Mexico
Raducanu's poor form continued at the Australian Open, where she was beaten by Danka Kovinic in the second round. The Brit was affected by blisters on her hand and slumped to a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 loss.
Following her early exit from Melbourne, Raducanu went to Singapore with her father, Ian, and trained at the Tanglin Club. She also met the Minister for Culture, Community, and Youth of the Singapore government, Edwin Tong, and discussed the growth of youth tennis in the nation.
Raducanu will return to action at the Guadalajara Open, a WTA 250 tournament which begins on 21 February. Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo is the defending champion.