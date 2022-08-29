Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | 2022 US Open, Round 1

Emma Raducanu will begin her US Open title defense against French veteran Alize Cornet in New York on Tuesday, August 30.

The World No. 11 has had a hard time since her breakthrough run last year at Flushing Meadows. Raducanu has arrived on the scene of her greatest triumph on the back of a 13-15 win-loss record for the year.

That said, the youngster has had an encouraging few weeks since teaming up with new coach Dmitry Tursunov. The 19-year-old Brit reached the quarterfinals of the Citi Open and the Round of 16 in Cincinnati in addition to suffering an opening-round exit from Toronto in recent weeks.

Raducanu will hope to build on this as she faces a stern test in the form of Cornet in her first match in New York.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Emma Raducanu is playing in the final Grand Slam of the season, the US Open, scheduled to be held at Flushing Meadows, Queen's, New York, from August 29 to September 11. It is one of the two hardcourt Majors of the year, with the other being the Australian Open.

Raducanu hit the headlines last year at the US Open as she became the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam. She beat Leylah Fernandez of Canada in the final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Alize Cornet during a training session ahead of the 2022 US Open

Emma Raducanu's opponent, the 40th-ranked Alize Cornet, turned professional in 2006 and has loads of experience playing at the highest level of the sport. The 32-year-old has been as high as No. 11 in the world in 2009 and has six singles titles to her name.

Cornet is known to be Serena Williams' nemesis, having beaten the legendary American thrice in 2014.

The Frenchwoman made a fantastic start to this season. She beat the likes of Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza on her way to her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open. However, she struggled to reach the same heights after that on clay.

The grass season turned out to be pretty decent for Cornet, who loves mixing it up with slices and dropshots. She made the semifinals in Bad Homburg, which was followed by a fourth-round appearance at Wimbledon. Cornet most notably ended World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's incredible 37-match winning streak in the third round of the grasscourt Major.

After a few more early exits, Cornet reached the semifinals in Cleveland right before the US Open. She will be keen to build on the momentum she has gathered when she takes to the court at Flushing Meadows.

Cornet and Raducanu have never squared off on the tour before, which makes their upcoming US Open clash even more intriguing.

Emma Raducanu vs Alize Cornet match schedule

The Raducanu vs Cornet first-round clash will be the first match of the evening session at the Louis Armstrong Stadium on Tuesday.

Date: August 30, 2022 (US, Canada & UK); August 31, 2022 (Central Europe, Australia & India),

Time: 7 pm local time / 11:00 pm GMT / 1 am CET / 4:30 am IST.

Emma Raducanu vs Alize Cornet streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Raducanu take on Cornet live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

