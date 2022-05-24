Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | French Open 2022 Second Round

Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu will square off against World No. 47 Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round of the French Open 2022 on Wednesday, May 25.

The 12th-ranked Brit had to fight hard against last year's junior Roland Garros winner Linda Noskova in her main-draw debut in Paris on Monday. Raducanu dropped the first set before holding her nerve for a gritty 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-1 win in two hours and 37 minutes.

The result improved the 19-year-old's win-loss record to 6-4 on clay this season. Raducanu, who is playing professionally on the red dirt for the first time this year, earlier made the quarterfinals in Stuttgart and the Round of 16 in Madrid.

The grueling performance also erased any doubt about her fitness following a back injury that forced her to retire from her first-round match in Rome.

overcomes 17-year-old qualifier Linda Noskova 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-1 in two hours and 37 minutes.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu has made her main-draw debut at the French Open in Paris this year. It is the second of the four annual tennis Majors and the only one to be played on clay.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Aliaksandra Sasnovich in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

Raducanu's next opponent, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, has been ranked as high as No. 30 in 2018. She is yet to taste title glory on the WTA tour.

The Belarusian's best performance in Majors has so far come at Wimbledon in 2018, where she reached the fourth round. She has never been past the second round at the French Open.

Sasnovich made a brilliant start to the season at the Melbourne Summer Set 2 tournament in January. She made it all the way to the final from the qualifying rounds before coming up short against Amanda Anisimova.

The 28-year-old's notable performances from the rest of the season include a quarterfinal appearance at St. Petersburg and pre-quarterfinal finishes at Miami and Strasbourg.

The World No. 47 started her French Open campaign on Sunday with a breezy 6-4, 6-1 win over Wang Xinyu.

Sasnovich has been a tough opponent for Raducanu in the past, having already beaten the Brit 6-2, 6-4 at Indian Wells in 2021.

Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich match schedule

Raducanu and Sasnovich's second-round match ís scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 25.

The timing of the match is yet to be released.

Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers have multiple options to choose from, with NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel broadcasting the match.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Ten, Sony Six & Sony Liv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala