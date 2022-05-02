Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2022 Third Round

US Open champion Emma Raducanu continues to roll in Madrid in her first appearance in the Spanish capital this week. After notching a couple of wins, the young Brit is all set to square off against World No. 37 Anhelina Kalinina on Tuesday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Raducanu, who has struggled for consistency post her Flushing Meadows success, seems to have found a new lease of life on clay. She took a bit of time to find her rhythm against Tereza Martincova in the first round in Madrid but once she settled in, she was hard to stop and secured a 7-6 (3), 6-0 win.

In the second round, the 19-year-old thumped her junior rival Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

If the World No. 11 can win her next match against Kalinina, it will be back-to-back quarterfinals on the red dirt for the Brit following a last-eight showing in Stuttgart.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Emma Raducanu is making her debut this week at the Madrid Open. It is the first of two combined ATP and WTA 1000 outdoor claycourt events ahead of the French Open, with the Italian Open in Rome being the other.

The Madrid Open began in 2002 as a men's-only indoor hardcourt event before expanding to include a premier women's event in 2009. It changed its surface to outdoor clay and moved to the Caja Magica from the Madrid Arena that same year.

The tournament is currently one of the most important stops on the European calendar and draws the biggest stars from the tennis world every year.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Anhelina Kalinina in action at the 2022 Charleston Open

Raducanu's third-round opponent, Anhelina Kalinina, won the 2014 Australian Open girls' doubles title in partnership with Elizaveta Kulichkova. She also finished as the runner-up in the girls' singles event at the US Open that same year.

But the Ukrainian's transition to the senior circuit has been slow. Kalinina has never made it past the second round at any of the four Majors. The 25-year-old has, however, put up some strong results over the past year and a half, which catapulted her to a career-high ranking of No. 36 in February this year.

In 2021, she won five titles on the ITF circuit and also made the final at the Hungarian Grand Prix, a WTA 250 tournament. The Ukrainian reached the fourth round in Miami this season, which was followed by a quarterfinal appearance at the Charleston Open.

Kalinina has been pretty impressive in Madrid this week, disposing of Grand Slam champions Sloane Stephens and Garbine Muguruza in straight sets. While she beat Stephens 7-5, 6-4, she swept aside the home hope 6-3, 6-0.

Kalinina will be eager to continue her giant-killing run when she locks horns with US Open champion Emma Raducanu for the first time on Tuesday.

Emma Raducanu vs Anhelina Kalinina match schedule

Raducanu and Kalinina's match ís scheduled to start not before 8 pm local time at Manolo Santana Stadium on Tuesday.

Match timing: 8:00 pm local time / 6:00 pm GMT / 2:00 pm ET / 11:30 pm IST.

Date: 3 May 2022.

Emma Raducanu vs Anhelina Kalinina streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to DAZN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Spain: Spanish fans will get extensive coverage on DAZN, TVE & TV3.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

