Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Ostrava 2022

Emma Raducanu will square off against fifth seed Daria Kasatkina in the first round of the 2022 AGEL Open in Ostrava on Tuesday.

The Brit recently notched up the best result of the season at the Korea Open. She made it to the semifinals there and led by a set against Jelena Ostapenko. Unfortunately, she injured herself midway through the second set and went on to lose it. She tried toughing it out for some more time before calling it quits in the decider.

Despite the unfavorable end to her tournament, Raducanu would've been pleased with her performance there and would be eager to replicate it in the Czech city as well.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu is currently participating in the WTA 500 in Ostrava, also known as the AGEL Open. It's the third edition of the event and features a strong field led by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, along with three more top 10 players. Several Grand Slam champions are also in the mix, including Petra Kvitova, Victoria Azarenka and Elena Rybakina, among others.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Daria Kasatkina at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Raducanu will begin her campaign in Ostrava against World No. 11 Daria Kasatkina. The Russian has enjoyed considerable success this year, but has been quite inconsistent of late.

Kasatkina won her first title of the season at the Silicon Valley Classic, but lost in the first round of her next two tournaments. She captured another title at the Granby Championships and then promptly lost in the opening round of the US Open. This will be the 25-year old's first tournament since her defeat in New York.

It's not an easy first-round encounter for either player and they'll need to be at their best right off the bat.

Emma Raducanu vs Daria Kasatkina match schedule

Raducanu's match will take place on Tuesday, though the exact time will be revealed once the order of play is out.

Match timing: TBA.

Date: October 4, 2022.

Emma Raducanu vs Daria Kasatkina streaming details

Viewers from specific countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Czech Republic: The host country will showcase the match on O2 TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Poll : 0 votes