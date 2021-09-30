Emma Raducanu says it will be a "special moment" to play in front of Romanian fans at the Transylvania Open

Emma Raducanu is relishing the opportunity to compete at the Transylvania Open, a newly-minted WTA 250 tournament set to be held in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca.

Raducanu has not played in any tour-level tournaments since winning her maiden Grand Slam at the 2021 US Open. She has, however, been involved in plenty of off-court activities, including talk-show interviews and red-carpet events.

But with those out of the way, Raducanu's attention has once again shifted to tennis. The British teenager, whose father is Romanian, revealed that she was "extremely excited" to be in the draw for the Transylvania Open.

“I am extremely excited to play at the Transylvania Open, in front of Romanian fans,” Raducanu was quoted as saying by actualdecluj.

Emma Raducanu at her 'homecoming' event.

Raducanu's father hails from Bucharest and this will be the US Open winner's first appearance at a tour event in the country. Raducanu was quick to acknowledge her Romanian roots, saying it would be a "special moment" for her to play in the country where he father was born.

“My father is from Romania, so to participate for the first time in a WTA competition in the country where he was born is a special moment and I can’t wait to get to Cluj!” Raducanu said.

The field in Cluj-Napoca also features former World No. 1 Simona Halep, who was one of Raducanu's idols growing up.

Emma Raducanu hits the practice courts ahead of Indian Wells

Raducanu shared a video of herself on the practice courts.

Players are gearing up for the season's final WTA 1000 event, the BNP Paribas Open, which is scheduled to get underway in Indian Wells in less than a week's time.

Emma Raducanu was spotted hitting the practice courts at Britain's Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) ahead of the big event. The youngster shared a video from her practice session on social media, captioning it "nothing beats this."

Raducanu will be making her debut at the BNP Paribas Open. The youngster has been awarded a wildcard into the main draw.

Edited by Arvind Sriram